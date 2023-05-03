Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Discuss Possibly Having More Children

Is Cheyenne Floyd ready for baby number three? The “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star and her husband Zach Davis opened up in the comment section of Cheyenne’s May 2 Instagram post about the possibility of trying to have another child in response to a fan comment.

“Sometimes the best families are the ones God builds using unexpected pieces of our hearts. 🖤” Cheyenne captioned her post which included a family photo of her and Zach with their children, 6-year-old Ryder (whose father is “The Challenge” and “Teen Mom” star Cory Wharton) and 1-year-old Ace (who turns 2 at the end of May).

See Cheyenne’s post and hear what she and Zach had to say about another child below.

Cheyenne Floyd & Zach Davis Respond to a Fan Question

Fans took to Cheyenne’s comment section with all kinds of remarks about their family photo, but one fan was curious if this was as big as the family would get and pushed Cheyenne to have another child, writing, “More babies more babies pleaseeeee”.

Cheyenne replied directly to this fan, calling out her husband by saying, “tell [Zach] 😂”, tagging his account to alert him of this comment. Zach then hopped in the thread and added a reply of his own, commenting, “ok come on”.

This is not the first time the couple has addressed questions about expanding their family, however as it currently stands it seems fans should not expect another baby in the Davis family anytime soon. Us Weekly reported in January 2022 that Cheyenne wanted another child but was not able to convince Zach. “[I have] baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. I need some help convincing him,” Cheyenne said at the time.

This January 2022 statement marked a change for Cheyenne, who one year prior told Us Weekly, “I’m done, I swear. I’m done. I keep on saying I am. I’ve grown a boy, like, what else do you want from me? … I really feel like two is the perfect number. … I just want to heal nicely. This is the end for me,” however this was while Cheyenne was still pregnant with Ace. The “Teen Mom” star also said in this 2021 interview that Zach thought she would want another baby within two years, an accurate prediction given the most recent Instagram comments.

Aside from her younger brother Ace, Cheyenne’s oldest daughter Ryder has two other sisters with her father Cory and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. Cory and Taylor share 3-year-old Mila and Maya, who turns 1 in June 2023.

Cheyenne Floyd Reveals Why She Has Her Children Do So Many Photoshoots

Cheyenne is known for posting professional portraits of her family, specifically of her two children, on her Instagram page, and one fan asked why in her May 2 post, commenting, “Beautiful family! I just want to know what does [Zach] say about all these photo shoots lmao is he down for them 😂 I wanna be wealthy enough to take lots family shoots and not be behind the camera lol”. Cheyenne responded that Zach “doesn’t mind, life is short and we want our kids to have them to look back on ❤️”.

