Fans Can’t Decide Who Cheyenne Floyd’s Son Looks Like in New Photos

This week, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” star Cheyenne Floyd shared a photo set of her two children, Ryder and Ace, to Instagram and fans can’t decide if little Ace looks more like his mother or his father.

“My babies 💤,” Floyd captioned the photos of her children in matching one-piece pajama sets. While plenty of fans agree that daughter Ryder looks just like her mother, they are split on who little Ace looks more like Cheyenne or his father Zach Davis.

See Cheyenne’s photos and hear what fans are saying below.

Cheyenne Floyd Shares ‘Adorable’ Photos of Her Children

Fans found a lot to love in Cheyenne Floyd’s new photos of her children, with multiple fans simply commenting “Adorable” on the post, and others saying that her two children look like twins. While fans agreed that the photos were adorable, they were split when it came to whether young Ace looked more like his mother Cheyenne or father Zach Davis.

“omg he has Zach’s whole face 🥰,” one fan commented. Other fans agreed that Ace looked like his father and Ryder looked more like her mother, with another fan commenting, “Ace is Zach’s twin 😍”.

Some fans disagreed, saying Ace’s looks came more from his mother’s side of the family, writing things such as, “All I can see Chey’s daddy’s face in Ace face,” and, “Ace looks more like you now! 🥰”

One fan agreed with both theories, commenting that both children have aspects of both of their parents. “They both have your face !!! ✨ 💯 🥰 🙏🏽 but you can see they daddies !!!! So beautiful Chey !!!” this fan wrote.

While many fans were hung up on these comparisons, others took a moment to acknowledge how grown up the 18-month-old Ace is.

“Ok but why does ace look huge 🥺,” one fan commented.

“I refuse to believe that’s ace cause since when is he grown 😭,” another fan added.

Cheyenne Floyd Looks Back at Her MTV Journey

Cheyenne Floyd has been very active on Instagram this week. In addition to sharing cute photos of her children, the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” and “Teen Mom Family Reunion” star shared a photo album that goes all the way back to 2015, reflecting on her journey appearing on MTV shows over the past seven years.

Cheyenne began in 2015 on the dating reality show “Are You the One?” for its third season. Her “Perfect Match” on the show was cast member Tyler Johnson, though the two did not continue a relationship after the show. In Touch Weekly reports that Tyler does not have public social media pages, but in 2016 after “Are You the One?” ended, he said, “I’m taking things day by day and showing people that a guy like me, who had all odds stacked against him, can make it as well as everyone can!”

Cheyenne was later cast on season 28 of “The Challenge”, which was subtitled “Rivals III”, and her “rival” that she was paired with was “Are You the One?” cast member Devin Walker-Molaghan. The two got third place in the competition. It was while filming “The Challenge” that she met Cory Wharton. Although the two never entered a relationship, they conceived a child, daughter Ryder, and decided to continue with a platonic co-parenting relationship. This is what led to Cheyenne eventually joining the “Teen Mom” cast in 2018.

