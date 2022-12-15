It’s Official: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Announces ‘Unexpected’ New Relationship

Stars of MTV’s “Teen Mom” franchise can face a lot of scrutiny online from fans, friends, and their fellow castmates. Sometimes this leads them to keep personal information to themselves, but not always.

This week, Luke Davis III from “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant” went public with his new relationship on TikTok, and fans who have been theorizing about the new relationship are thrilled to see their suspicions confirmed. Davis previously dated and had a child with “Young and Pregnant” co-star Kayla Sessler, before rumors swirled that the couple had officially split earlier this year.

“I really ended up in a unexpected relationship with an amazing human being. 🥰see you soon,” Davis captioned his TikTok, featuring him and his new girlfriend cuddling in public and in bed together while an audio clip of a man’s voice saying, “I mean, I don’t know what to say, I didn’t think I’d be in this position” plays in the background.

See Davis’s TikTok and hear what fans have to say about the relationship below.

Fans Have Been Speculating About the New Relationship For Weeks

@lukediii I really ended up in a unexpected relationship with an amazing human being. 🥰see you soon

While more information about Davis’s new girlfriend (including her name; she goes by @motherhustler13 on TikTok and @dezzyy_.rodriquez on Instagram) is unconfirmed, she commented on his TikTok post, writing, “I’d rather be kissing you than missing you but I’ll see you soon love and I’m so so happy w you! We ain’t going nowhere but up ♥️🥰😘”. She also posted an Instagram story from an airplane saying she missed Davis already.

The two have had plenty of other interactions online over the past few days as well. Davis’s new girlfriend posted a similar TikTok to Davis’s of the two captioned, “No matter where im at , im yours. 👩🏻‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏽♾️@Luke Davis III” while a remix of Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” plays in the background, and Davis commented, “🥹❤️this a forever thing”.

Fans and friends of the new couple have been sending love in their comments section, with Davis receiving messages including, “So happy for you Luke! Hope this relationship is a breath of fresh air & nothing but happiness ❤️” and “Aww! I’ve always kept up with teen mom young and pregnant and I always felt bad for your situation! Glad to see you happy!” on his original TikTok.

Other fans were excited to see their theories confirmed, after one fan posted to Reddit last month, weeks after the speculation that Davis and Kayla Sessler had split, after noticing Davis changed his Twitter header image to a photo of his now-girlfriend, asking, “Could the girl in Luke’s header be his new gf?”

Is Luke Davis III Moving Too Fast?

While many fans were very happy for Luke Davis III’s new relationship, some had reservations about the timeframe in which he entered the relationship.

One fan commented on a Reddit post about the new relationship, writing, “These people move so fast. Just hoping out of a relationship into another. It’s crazy to me. 😳”

Davis’s new relationship comes about two months after his split from Kayla Sessler went official in the season finale of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant”. The two got together in 2018, and moved in together and had a daughter, Ariah Jordynn Davis, in 2019. Their relationship had been rocky for months before the end, in part sparked by Sessler choosing to get an abortion after becoming pregnant for the third time.

“He is 100% uncomfortable in these reels and he is 100% doing it to make Kayla jealous,” another fan commented on Reddit.

“I like to call this the toxic/fast paced relationship people get into after long term ones,” a third fan added.

