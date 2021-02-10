Cole DeBoer Shares Exclusive Video of Chelsea Houska’s Birth

Teen Mom 2 alum Cole DeBoer posted an exclusive four-minute video that showed Chelsea Houska at the hospital she gave birth to their daughter, Walker June. Cole shared it on his new YouTube page, Doin It With Cole, where he posts videos of his DIY projects.

“This could be it,” Cole says at the beginning of the video, which was shared on February 8. “She could be coming tonight. She’s in there.”

“This is it. It’s the real deal,” he adds in an update. “We’re going to have a baby tonight.”

Chelsea & Cole Walked Around the Hospital While She Was in Labor

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple wore masks throughout the birth video. Cole explains they were able to walk around the hospital during Chelsea’s labor, something they were never able to do before. He didn’t reveal why they were able to do it this time around but not during her previous labors with 4-year-old son Watson and 2-year-old daughter, Layne.

Chelsea famously had her 11-year-old daughter Aubree when she was 17 with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind.

“Our daughter’s coming out now. We’re walking her out,” he says. “We have literally never had the opportunity to come in the hospital. Walkout our baby. Enjoy our time.” He pans the camera over to Chelsea and then says, “She looks so beautiful.”

In the final speaking part of the video, Cole reveals that Chelsea is ready to start pushing. She only used pain medication with Aubree, but went natural with Watson and Layne. She once said that she didn’t regret getting an epidural with Aubree, but that she didn’t think she really needed it after her labor was over.

“She is dilated to a six. And 100 percent effaced,” Cole says. “So that means the baby is ready to come out. It won’t be too much longer.”

The video has been the most popular on Cole’s page. Whereas the first post eclipses a few thousand views, “Birth of our Beautiful Baby Girl❤️” garnered more than 45,000 views.

Fans on YouTube Congratulated Cole & Chelsea

The comments under Cole’s latest video were mostly congratulatory, as fans helped celebrate Walker’s birth.

“Nothing more beautiful than a strong mom and supportive husband with her every step of the way,” the most popular comment said. “I love y’all. Just beautiful.”

“Chelsea could not have found a more perfect man for her and Aubree and you both have created such a beautiful life<3” another added.

A third person commended Cole for the work he put into creating the birth video. “You can tell how much love went into the making of this video. AND the family that you both have made,” they wrote. “Welcome to this crazy world Walker June. You are just as cute as all three of your siblings.”

Chelsea Revealed the Meaning Behind Walker’s Name

Not everyone was a fan of Walker’s name when Chelsea announced what they decided to call their fourth baby, but some people softened up to the idea once they heard the inspiration. Chelsea said she and Cole were set on “Walker” before they knew if she was a girl or a boy because she was named after “Walker Valley.”

“There is a place that’s really special to me, and was special to me growing up… called Walker Valley,” she said on an Instagram Q&A. “Cole and I got married there.”

She hinted that Walker might be her last baby. “I don’t know,” she said when a fan asked about having more kids. “Makes me sad to think about!”

