Fans React to Cory Wharton’s ‘Funny’ Family Photo

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star Cory Wharton took to Instagram on Saturday, December 21 to share a “funny” family photo with fans.

In the photo, Cory is holding his second eldest daughter Maya upside down. His eldest daughter Ryder is sticking out her tongue and his youngest daughter Maya is not looking at the camera.

“Happy Holidays🎄. Everyone always takes the best Christmas pictures, but let’s be honest with 3 lil girls this is how our Christmas photos came out this year🤣,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans loved the photo and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“Love how they all have a different expression each picture😂,” one fan wrote.

“It’s the first picture for me 😂 So much personality captured! LOL,” another follower commented.

“Haha Ryder’s facial expressions,” a third user added.

“The first pic is so funny I love it 😂,” a fourth user commented.

Fans Gush Over Cory’s ‘Beautiful’ Family

On December 30, Cory shared more photos of his three daughters enjoying the holidays.

“It’s still Christmas till January 🎄,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m telling you guys, I’m so thankful for these girls and how they have changed my life!”

Fans gushed over Cory’s “beautiful” daughters in the comment section.

“Such a beautiful family,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Your girls are so beautiful! You are so blessed Cory,” another user commented.

“Girl dad goals ❤️,” a third user wrote.

Cory Wants to Return to ‘The Challenge’

Cory shocked fans in November 2021 when he announced he was taking a break from the MTV show “The Challenge.” The “Teen Mom” star broke the news in an Instagram post, telling fans he was taking time off to focus on his family.

The MTV star told fans that his daughter Ryder expressed that she didn’t want him to return to “The Challenge.”

“So we took this picture right after I surprised Ryder at her T-ball game coming home from doing this season of [The Challenge],” he wrote in the caption of the post. “I just remember picking up that dandelion with Ryder and asking , OK now we have to blow on it and make a wish. I just remember Ryder blowing on it and her saying ‘I hope you don’t go back on the challenge.'”

“Really at that moment I knew that I needed to take a break from the show,” he continued. “If my little four-year-old is sitting there telling me daddy I don’t want you to go and my other one-year-old could barely even recognize me when I came home from double agents that’s a sign.”

He ended the post by thanking the show for the memories and teased that he plans to return to the show in the future.

In a May 2022 interview with E! News, Cory revealed that he hopes to return to the show soon.

“I love doing the show. It gets me going and I want to come back,” he told the outlet.

He continued, “I think my big return—MTV you hear this?—season 40 for $2 million cash prize. I’m winning. What a better story? Cory with three kids comes back. He’s always getting second place. Now he wins a million. I will definitely be back.”

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

