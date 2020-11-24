Cory Wharton Gives Update On Taylor Selfridge Relationship

MTV personality Cory Wharton provided an update on his relationship with Taylor Selfridge, the mother of his youngest daughter. Cory is the father to Mila Mae with Taylor and Ryder K, the daughter he shares with ex Cheyenne Floyd.

With Cory taking a break from social media while he was on The Challenge, some fans wondered if he and Taylor were still together since they didn’t know the latest happenings with the duo. Others wondered if he had reconnected with Cheyenne. Cory answered all those questions and more during an interview with Champion Daily, which he shared on Instagram.

The MTV star confirmed he and Taylor are still together and that he was happy Taylor stayed with her family in Seattle while he was competing on The Challenge.

“Taylor and I are on the best terms and have watched our relationship get even better. One of the best parts about going on The Challenge is the fact that you have time away from each other–and by that I mean that you actually have time to miss one another,” he told Champion Daily. “With the coronavirus pandemic, every couple is more or less spending 24/7 around each other. So, for any couple, it’s hard to say you miss your partner right now… but with the time away, I missed Taylor immensely and she missed me the same.”

Cory also debunked rumors that he was interested in reconnecting with Cheyenne. “That’s not happening,” he said. “Cheyenne is also very happy in her own relationship.”

Cory Said He And Taylor Are Starting Over

Distance makes the heart grow fonder for Cory and Taylor, and he’s looking forward to starting over with his girlfriend now that he’s back from competing.

“Returning from The Challenge it was almost like starting a relationship over again. Personally, I feel like every relationship needs a reset, especially with the aforementioned pandemic,” he revealed to Champion Daily. “With that being said, Taylor and I are on better terms than we have ever been and our relationship is in a better spot than it’s ever been in.”

Cory explained he and his family are in a great place. “We have a healthy, beautiful daughter Mila and my daughter with Chey, Ryder, who is also beautiful and healthy,” the star noted. “Life is good for the Wharton family right now and I just hope it continues to stay that way and I hope that everyone stays safe for the holidays, both in my family and in everyone else’s.”

Why Taylor Was Fired From Teen Mom OG

All three–Cory, Taylor and Cheyenne–appeared on Teen Mom OG until Taylor was fired in June after “past racist” comments resurfaced. Taylor had apologized for the comments, but MTV made the decision to part ways with the mother.

Back in 2012, Taylor wrote things on Twitter like, “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me” and, “My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.” Other tweets of hers said, “I hate it when white girls talk like they’re black” and “Black p**** is probably really scary.”

Taylor then apologized, saying she didn’t want to film with MTV anymore either. “Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself,” she said in June.

“My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change,” she continued. “Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family.”

Teen Mom OG is currently filming. To catch what’s happening on Teen Mom 2, don’t miss it when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

READ NEXT: MTV Fires Taylor Selfridge Over ‘Past Racist’ Tweets