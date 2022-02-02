Fans Flip Over ‘Then & Now’ Photos of ‘Teen Mom’ Couples

Fans had plenty to say when a social media user posted throwback photos of the “Teen Mom” couples on Reddit.

Viewers discussed the couples, saying who looked “shocking” and who had the best “glow up.” There was also plenty of chatter about Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell, the only couple from the franchise to stay together since they were teenagers.

Also included in the photos were Jenelle Evans and David Eason; Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney; Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin and Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer.

The thread garnered more than 650 upvotes and generated over 400 comments, making it one of the most popular posts of the day on the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

All of the couples included in the post went on to have more children. Farrah Abraham is one of the only original “Teen Mom” stars to not have more kids.

Discussion About Evans & Eason Wasn’t Favorable

When talking about “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, a majority of responders said the couple had the most drastic “glow down.”

“It’s shocking to see the before and after of D and J,” wrote one social media user on Reddit.

“Jenelles glow DOWN gives a sewer a run for it’s money. They look like bin juice,” read another comment.

“Jenelle and David aged like milk,” a third person penned.

Evans and Eason have been married since September 2017. They share one daughter together, 5-year-old Ensley.

Evans is also the mother of 7-year-old Kaiser — from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith — and her eldest son, Jace, is from her relationship with high school boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

The Baltierra’s Have a Long History Together

The original poster made a joke about the length of Lowell and Baltierra’s relationship, labeling their before and after pictures as B.C. and A.D.

While some fans understand the pun, others thought the original poster was referring to Carly — the 12-year-old daughter they placed for adopting — thinking B.C. stood for “Before Carly” and A.D. stood for “After Dawn,” referring to their adoption counselor Dawn M. Baker.

“The BC/AD has me deadddd,” wrote one responder.

“Cate and Tyler’s OG pic looks like it was taken on an original Motorola razr flip phone . They’re always adorable to me,” a second person penned.

“Not b.c to a.d lmao. And everybody looks good except those who shall not be named lol,” a third commenter wrote.

The Baltierras have four daughters. After they relinquished their parental rights of Carly, they went on to welcome 7-year-old Nova, 2-year-old Vaeda and 5-month-old Rya Rose.

They have been married since August 2015 and started dating in 2005 when they met in seventh grade.

Evans Hit Back at Reddit Users

Evans took to TikTok on February 2, where she revealed she reported a number of posts about her to Reddit and had them removed.

“Can someone share this video to the other TM girls so they know they can report posts on that page? Thanks,” she wrote. “The TM girls know which page it is.”

“Reddit can be a scary place,” one TikTok responder wrote.

“I normally don’t look but recently I did and wow they stay talking about me 😂 so I reported a lot,” Evans answered.

Reddit users from the “Teen Mom” page noticed Evans reported their posts, but that didn’t stop some of them from posting about her.

“Jenelle ‘I deleted the Reddit App’ Evans you could have just asked nicely 🤡,” wrote a user.

“Well, Juhnelle! I seen ya lurking on Reddit again!” a second fan penned.

