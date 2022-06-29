David Eason Compares Pro-Choicers to Ghislaine Maxwell

“Teen Mom” alum David Eason equated people who are pro-choice to Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite who was sentenced to 20 years in prison on June 28. A judge determined Maxwell schemed with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to sexually exploit minors, the New York Times reported.

Eason — the husband of “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans — compared abortion rights and Maxwell on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, ruling there is no constitutional right to abortion.

Eason shared a screenshot of a KCPQ story with the headline, “Ghislaine Maxwell placed on suicide watch ahead of sentencing.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell loves abortions,” he wrote via Facebook on June 27. “I’m sure it was part of her everyday life. No wonder she’s on suicide watch, she’s just like the rest of you who are so mad about not being able to kill babies that some of yall want to off yourself.”

“Even though it wasn’t actually outlawed,” he continued. “Damn Satan strikes again.”

Fans Pointed Out That Evans Had an Abortion

Eason’s Facebook post made it over to Reddit, where fans discussed Evans’ abortion. The North Carolina native allowed MTV to film the aftermath.

Evans discovered she was pregnant in 2013 when she was married to her first husband, Courtland Rogers. She was arrested for heroin possession during this time and she decided to terminate the pregnancy.

“So I went to the doctor the other day ‘cause I was sick, and they were like, uh, we can’t give you a chest X-ray because you’re pregnant,” Evans said during a 2014 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” per the Daily Beast. “I just keep asking myself, why, why didn’t I make him wear a condom?”

“Tomorrow I have to put two pills on one side of my cheek, two pills on the other side of my cheek,” Evans told her mom, Barbara Evans, during the episode. “Let them dissolve for an hour. And if they don’t dissolve by an hour I have to swallow them. And they said my uterus would start contracting and releasing it like it’s a miscarriage.”

Evans signed over her custodial rights of her eldest son, 12-year-old Jace, to her mother when he was a baby.

She welcomed her 7-year-old son, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and she shares her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, with Eason.

Evans Hasn’t Talked About The Abortion Ruling

Unlike some of her “Teen Mom” peers, Evans has not publicly spoken out the abortion ruling.

People like Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra and Rachel Beaver all posted public statements to their feeds, saying abortion rights are women’s rights.

“We need to VOTE, we need to RALLY, we need to STAND UP!! I will FIGHT for my daughters right till I die! If you are not enraged there is a problem!!! Please PLEASE stand up and speak out!!!!” wrote Lowell, who shares three daughters with Baltierra.

“You did NOT MAKE ABORTION ILLEGAL…you just made SAFE ones illegal!” Baltierra said in his post. “I’m angry. I’m hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m scared for my daughters & so many other women right now & I’m just so sorry this is happening.”

Beaver talked about a miscarriage suffered. “The supreme court yesterday decided to not only take away our rights as women but take away our healthcare ensuring we are even safe,” she wrote in part of her message.