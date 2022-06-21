PHOTO: Fans Go Wild Over David Eason’s New Hair

Anything can generate conversation when it comes to “Teen Mom” fans on Reddit, and this time social media users were interested in David Eason’s new hair.

He and his wife, “Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans, went on vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands for Father’s Day. They didn’t post any pictures of their children, hinting the trip was an adults only getaway.

The North Carolina native posted a picture of himself smiling widely for the camera, donning two French braids atop his head. “We had so much fun in St. Thomas and St. John we can’t wait to go back! @j_evans1219,” he wrote.

“That hair 😍😂🔥,” Evans wrote in the comments section.

On his Instagram stories, Eason showed he and Evans were on a boat listening to music by American rapper Ryan Upchurch. Evans cozied up to her husband and grinned for the camera.

Evans didn’t immediately post any pictures or videos of the trip to her personal social media accounts.

The last video she posted turned her nose up at people who criticized her OnlyFans account. “I’m a good mother first. Whatever I do second is none of your business,” she said. “No shame in my game 📸🔥.”

Scores of Fans Piled on In the Comments

Social media users had plenty of thoughts about Eason’s vacation, as well as his hairstyle.

“I love braids on men david just can’t pull it off,” one person said.

Others were reminded of an episode of “Friends” with Courtney Cox. “What kind of Monica Gellar in Hawaii with braids storyline is this?” they said.

One of the most popular comments was from someone who snarked about the way Eason and Evans take care about their 5-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“They’ve spent more time doing David’s hair than Ensley’s,” they wrote, garnering at least 100 upvotes.

Evans has two more children: 7-year-old Kaiser and 12-year-old Jace. Jace lives with his maternal grandmother, Barbara, and Kaiser is spending the summer with his father, Nathan Griffith.

Evans and Eason didn’t reveal who was watching Ensley while they were away.

Evans Has Been Struggling With Her Health

Evans, who was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in March, now fears that she has small fiber peripheral neuropathy.

Evans said she had two skin biopsies done to test for the disorder. She has also suspected she has Myasthenia Gravis.

She’s afraid of becoming paralyzed because of the cysts in her spine.

“Once you have a cyst in your spine, it can either get bigger, longer, and could paralyze you. I said I had the possibility of going paralyzed and I still do any day now,” Evans said in a TikTok video. “If I got paralyzed or lose any bowel movements without trying, then I have to go immediately to the hospital and get an emergency surgery.”

“I swear y’all listen to nothing I say,” she added. “You can’t just recover from a cyst in your spine.”

Evans celebrated her new lifestyle hack, claiming she lost weight by switching from beer to wine.

“So maybe I’m a wino now 🙂,” she wrote in a blog post.