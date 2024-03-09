David Eason Says Estranged Wife Jenelle Evans Has a Boyfriend

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans‘ estranged husband, David Eason, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, discussed their fractured relationship in a March 9 TikTok live.

While filming the TikTok live, which was uploaded on Reddit, Eason claimed that Evans, who filed for separation in February 2024, had a boyfriend. He also stated that the individual was watching his TikTok live and attempted to “join [him] on live.”

“That’s Jenelle’s actual boyfriend,” said Eason. “He tried to join me live, right now.”

Jenelle Evans Filed for Separation in February 2024

The U.S. Sun reported that Evans filed for separation in February 2024. According to the publication, court documents showed that Evans claimed: “the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff.” She also noted that her second husband was “subsequently charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation,” after her 14-year-old son, Jace, fathered by her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, accused Eason of physical abuse. In addition, The U.S. Sun reported Evans stated she believed Eason has issues with alcohol.

“Defendant has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial,” read a portion of the court documents.

Jenelle Evans Discussed Her Separation on Her TikTok Account

Evans discussed her decision to separate from Eason in a March 7 TikTok upload. The “Teen Mom” personality responded to a fan who suggested that she “skip the separation and just go straight for divorce.” Evans stated that she would have, if not for the laws in North Carolina, where she resides.

“In the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year. And you have to prove that you have two separate addresses,” said the “Teen Mom” star.

She also shared that she “filed something called separation by bed and board.”

“If you go look it up, it basically protects assets and property. And stuff like that,” stated the mother of three.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their approval of Evans’ decision to separate from her second husband.

“Never been prouder can’t wait to watch you heal from this,” wrote a commenter.

“You already look and sound better… more positive and relaxed seeming,” shared another.

“This was a great decision and you have so many people rooting for you!” added a third person.

Jenelle Evans Has Been Open About Her Separation on Social Media

Evans has been open about her feelings regarding her separation on social media. For instance, the mother of three uploaded a TikTok video that showed her dancing to the Lady Gaga song, “Applause.” She paired the March 6 video with a message that read, “Can I get some appreciation? I filed for separation.”

“New Chapter Unlocked 🔓✨,” read the caption of the post.

On March 9, she also shared a playlist of “best break-up/divorce songs” with her TikTok followers. The playlist included “No Scrubs” by TLC, “Miss Independent” by Ne-Yo, “Thru Your Phone” by Cardi B, “Religiously” by Bailey Zimmerman, “Hell on Heels” by Pistol Annies, and “Smoking Out the Window” by Bruno Mars.

“I feel free again 🕊️✨ #divorce,” wrote the MTV personality in the caption.