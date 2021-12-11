David Eason Slammed for Posting ‘Intimate Photo’ of Jenelle

“Teen Mom 2” alum David Eason faced backlash from viewers after he posted a seemingly nude picture of Jenelle Evans on Instagram.

The photo showed Evans taking a shower while they were on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “My favorite place in the world and my favorite person in my favorite picture 🥰 🏝,” he captioned the photo.

While most people on Reddit agreed that Evans looked “great,” some people worried about Eason’s motive for posting the picture. He has shared photos of his wife online before, but fans didn’t always think the posts were flattering.

“Further proof David is a narcissistic abuser,” read one popular comment. “He alternates between posting humiliating pictures/videos, to posting a nude of her but back when she was ‘skinny’ so she feels trapped.”

“She looks great, but it is very disconcerting that David thinks he has the right to post such an intimate photo of Janelle [sic],” another fan added.

“And people still wanna fight with me and tell me that he doesn’t post this stuff to degrade her or claim ownership. Is this good enough?” said a third social media user.

Evans Shared Body Positive TikToks

The post comes after Evans, 29, shared a series of TikTok videos about body positivity. Nearly a week before Eason’s post, Evans shared several pictures of herself when she first met Eason.

“When I feel bad about how I look and forget who I am,” she captioned the video. “Sometimes I look back and think.”

In another popular video, Evans filmed herself while eating an Oreo cookie in her bathroom and shaking her behind. Evans wrote, “When people say, ‘she let herself go.”

One of the most popular responses was from a fan who offered support. “She’s literally a normal size and ppl shame her for it which is shocking,” they wrote.

Evans Wasn’t Invited to the ‘Teen Mom’ Reboot

MTV gathered a bunch of “Teen Mom” stars — past and present — and invited them for a “family reunion.” While Evans was asked to join — according to her account — MTV didn’t go through with the offer because she wanted Eason to be included.

Evans released a video where she explained MTV and her husband don’t agree.

“I was literally wanting him there for support, that’s all,” Evans said about Eason not wanting to film. “He doesn’t want to deal with all that bulls***, trust me. And that’s where, you know, MTV and David butt heads.”

“I’m willing to do pretty much anything for them,” she added. “David was there to put his foot down.”

Eason was fired by MTV in 2018 after he shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

Back in May 2019, the network confirmed to Hollywood Life that Eason would not be rejoining the “Teen Mom” for the spinoff.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of ‘Teen Mom 2’ with him since,” a spokesperson told the outlet. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019, and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

