Jenelle Evans Brags About ‘Fat A**’ on TikTok

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at haters. In a new TikTok video uploaded on November 30, 2021, Evans lip-synced over someone saying, “Cheer if I have a fat a**.” The short clip then cut to hundreds of mirrored images of Evans. She captioned the video, “Cheering myself on.”

The TikTok has received generally positive reviews from the former reality star’s followers. One person wrote, “I laughed way to hard omg this is golden.” Another commented, “… you have grown to be such an amazing woman!! I cried watching knowing who you are today!! Go you momma.” A third commented, “I can cheer loudly myself!” The video has almost 4,000 ‘likes’ to date, and those numbers appear to be steadily climbing.

How else is Evans getting the last word with body shamers? Why has her body gotten so much attention in recent weeks? Here’s what you need to know:

Evans’ Clothing Line

On social media, Evans spent the majority of November touting her new clothing line ahead of its November 17 launch.

In a November 11 TikTok, seen above, Evans wrote, “SNEAK PEEK! The Jenelle Eason Collection : #StayCozy #ComingSoon 🧘🏻‍♀️✨ Nov. 17th #SaveTheDate.” The video garnered almost 70k ‘likes’.

On Reddit, however, fans were quick to denounce the brand. One person wrote on Reddit, “No one, no matter how desperate should have to wear this sh**. Even a dumpster shouldn’t be subject to it.”

Another simply commented, “Very unflattering.”

In mid-November, however, per TV Shows Ace, Evans took to Instagram in a tearful video.

Just one day after Evans boasted her clothing brand on social media, the “Teen Mom 2” alum wrote that haters reportedly contacted the company she was working with and they subsequently canceled the clothing line. She wrote, “Been crying all morning. Sorry to let everyone’s hopes up but @sewsewyou has dropped me because of haters. There won’t be a clothing line anymore.”

Evans Opens Up About Her Eating Habits

On November 13, 2021, per The Sun, Evans got candid about her eating habits on the heels of her announcement about her brand coming to an end. In an Instagram video that has since been deleted, she uploaded a photo of creamy pasta, writing, “Depression food. If you’re a true fan you know exactly where I got this from,” along with a laughing face emoji.

She then posted another picture of Oreos and peanut butter and wrote, “Depression food number 2 (got this idea a long time ago from the movie Parent Trap.)”

To Evans’ fans, it may appear the reality star is back-peddling. In September, she posted a photo in a leopard print bikini, as seen above, and wrote that she was eating healthier. She wrote, “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than am.”

Fans were supportive of Evans, writing things like, “Girl everything about this is flawless!” and “You look great!”

Now, however, it appears the former reality star is embracing her curves, and cheering herself on– even if others won’t.