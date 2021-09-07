Fans Believe David Eason Is Missing Teeth in Latest Instagram Post

“Teen Mom” viewers believe that Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, may be missing some teeth.

In a photo uploaded to Eason’s Instagram, fans commented that it appears that Evans has no bottom teeth. One person wrote, “Where are your teeth?” in the comments section of the Instagram post.

The comment has 39 likes from fans as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Instagram post, itself, shows Eason lying on the ground with his dog’s paw on his chest. Eason wrote, “Juniors has the strongest bite of any dog in the world. Also one of the most docile breeds ever… He is perfect in all ways.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Jenelle Is Definitely Missing Some Teeth’

As pointed out by The Sun, Eason isn’t the only one who has been accused of missing some teeth.

Last month, fans zoomed in on photos of Jenelle in a Reddit thread.

One person wrote, “She either got wasted and face planted or David knocked her teeth out. What a sad life man.”

Another wrote, “She has the ultimate crazy eyes.”

A third commented, “Also, wasn’t it already established a long time ago that she was missing quite a few teeth and had dentures or something in? I remember someone asked Randy and he said that she was definitely missing teeth and wearing some type of denture and then she finally admitted she was missing teeth in some weird video trying to prove Randy wrong but proving his point?”

David Eason Confirmed He Killed Jenelle’s Dog

In 2019, Eason made headlines after reports surfaced that he had killed the couple’s dog, Nugget. Reports indicated that Nugget was shot after Eason claimed the dog bit their daughter, Ensley, in the face.

In September, Eason confirmed that he had killed the dog to Us Weekly, stating, “It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger.”

He added, “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again… If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He concluded, “I mean, I loved that dog… I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

In May 2019, ET Online reported that MTV “ended their relationship” after Evans’ husband shot and killed Nugget.

In a statement, an MTV spokesperson shared, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since… Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

In May 2019, Evans posted an Instagram about how much she missed her dog. She wrote, “You were my sidekick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught ???.”