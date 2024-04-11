David Eason Sports New Look Amid Breakup With Jenelle Evans

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans‘ estranged husband, David Eason, is sporting a different look.

The U.S. Sun reported that Eason was photographed taking a stroll on a Wilmington, North Carolina sidewalk, on April 2. The pictures showed that the father of two cut his signature long beard. His facial hair, which usually stops at his collarbone, was shaven close to his jaw.

According to the publication, Eason changed his look following Evans’ decision to “serv[e] him with separation papers and a summons for a restraining order.” The U.S. Sun reported that one of Evans allegations stated that Eason “exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children.” In addition, the complaint for an order of protection shows that Evans made the allegation that Eason “ran over a puppy, and killed it” following a February 2024 “argument with Jenelle outside of house [sic] in the driveway.”

Jenelle Evans Addressed Comments From Fans About Her Estranged Husband

According to The U.S. Sun, Evans shared on X that fans have informed her that Eason has been going on dates following their breakup.

“Everyone thanks for messaging me letting me know my ex is out on dates but I’m happy he’s moving on. Good for him!” read Evans’ X upload, posted on April 3.

Evans made similar comments in a March 9 TikTok video. In the post, she replied to a fan who wanted to know how she felt about Eason sharing he is on dating apps amid their separation. In addition, the commenter referenced that Eason made sexually explicit remarks during a TikTok Live.

“Let him talk. It’s all good. It’s all good. I’m just going to sit here. Continue to mind my own business,” said the former “Teen Mom” star.

She also stated that she was focused on “tak[ing] care” of her children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley. The mother of three then made claims about Eason’s behavior following their February 2024 separation.

“[Eason] can continue to harass me. Try to show up to my house everyday with cops. Text me horrible mean texts everyday. Take my things. The list goes on and on and on, what nobody knows,” said the 32-year-old.

In addition, Evans stated she is aware that Eason is angry about their split after six years of marriage. She clarified that she was unsurprised by his reaction. Evans also stated that she does not mind if he “did move on” and began dating other people.

“It’s fine with me. I hope he did so he leaves me alone,” said Evans with a laugh.

Several fans shared that they appreciated Evans’ video in the comments section.

“I’m living for David-less Jenelle 👏🏼 I’ve never been so happy for a stranger,” wrote a commenter.

“You seem a lot happier congratulations🥰,” added another.

Jenelle Evans Explained Why She Has Not Yet Divorced David Eason

Evans explained why she has not yet divorced Eason in a March 6 TikTok video. She stated that she “would have skipped straight to divorce” if not for North Carolina laws that have prevented her from doing so.

“I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year,” said Evans. “You have to prove that you have two separate addresses.”

She also stated she had filed for “separation by bed and board.”

“It basically protects assets and property and stuff like that,” said Evans.