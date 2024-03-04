‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Releases Video Footage of Attempted Break-in

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has shared Ring camera footage of a strange man who she says tried to get inside her house on February 24.

Evans explained the story in two separate videos on her TikTok page. In the first video, she described the frightening encounter, saying it had left her with post-traumatic stress disorder. In the second video, she unveiled promised Ring camera footage that showed the man walking around on her property, near her house and near a shed.

In the video, she yelled at the man about the police in an attempt to get him to leave, which he eventually did. The man is still at large and unidentified, and Evans said she shared the footage in the hopes that someone would recognize him. She said in the videos that the man tried to get into the house through a sliding glass door but was thwarted by a stick in the door.

In the TikTok Video, Jenelle Evans Said She Is Scared Because ‘This Guy Hasn’t Been Caught Yet’

In the TikTok video, Evans said, “It’s been a week since my break in.”

She said she was hesitant to post the footage because she was scared because “this guy hasn’t been caught yet.” But she did share two video clips in the TikTok, both showing the man.

She said she needs people near where she lives to help identify him. Evans said she “looks a mess” because her anxiety level is so high.

She said the intruder arrived around 1 a.m. and noted, “Here’s the video.”

It shows a man walk up to her house and pace around outside. The video is captioned February 24, Columbus County, North Carolina.

“After this video was taken, he came to my laundry room back door and banged on it,” Evans said, adding that this is where she first saw the man. She said he then went to her sliding glass door and tried to take it off the rollers but there was a stick in the door that prevented him from getting inside the house. He then went to a shed.

According to Evans, the man knew Spanish and said he didn’t speak English. So she yelled the word police in Spanish, and he decided to go back through the woods, she said.

You could hear her say “policia” in the Ring camera footage. Soon after, the police called. Evans called 911.

“I am pretty sure the 911 operator got me yelling policia,” she said.

“It was completely terrifying. This man has not been caught. If you guys can keep an eye out. If you have any leads please let me know. Let the police know,” Evans said.

She said she is dealing with symptoms of PTSD. “It’s nothing to make fun of.”

She said it will get better over time, referring to “my fears and being scared at night.” But now she said she’s trying to “heal from this. Please help.”

In a Previous Video, Jenelle Evans Gave More Details About the Attempted Break-In

“I am officially afraid of the dark,” Jenelle Evans said in the more than four-minute long initial TikTok video, which she posted on February 29.

No one was injured, but Evans said her 14-year-old son was home at the time. The man’s motives were not clear. It’s also not clear whether he knew that Evans was a star in the “Teen Mom” franchise.

In the video, Evans said she was “home alone with my three kids so I ended up going to sleep around 12:30 last Saturday and then around 1 in the morning my ring doorbell went off he was at my building outside and I still didn’t wake up and get this notification because I was passed out.”

All of a sudden at 1 a.m., she said, “I hear barking barking, barking.” Evans said her “dogs were going crazy.”

“They were all in there freaking out in my laundry room,” Evans said.

“I looked out my back door and it wasn’t my husband and I didn’t know who it was. It was a random stranger. I ran over to my 14-year-old son’s room and woke him up and told him we had an intruder,” she said.

Evans said the man was at the sliding door, and he was “there yanking on it. He was yanking as hard as he could on my back door. I was sitting there. I legit turned into a little baby and was crying my eyes out, I was terrified.

Police confirmed to TMZ that they had received a call on the attempted break-in.

