Debra Danielsen’s Latest Instagram Video Leaves Fans Concerned

Debra Danielsen’s latest Instagram video has left fans concerned.

On March 14, 2022, Danielsen posted a video rapping. She sang, “Stat! You heard what I said! What the hell is going on inside your f***king head?” She captioned the post, “‘Side Hustle’ by #DebraDanielsen for that bad day at #work #Bosses.”

Fans were very vocal in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Wtf is wrong with this family.”

Another added, “This woman is bat s***.” And a third commented, “From the woman who used to yell at Farrah for using foul language.”

Danielsen has over 80,000 followers on Instagram. She appeared on MTV’s “16 & Pregnant” and “Teen Mom.” In the past, she has blamed MTV for aspects of “Teen Mom”– in October 2021, Danielsen was asked by a Dateline NBC reporter if being on the show was worth it, and replied, “I would say that the show created an atmosphere of entitlement that a person could do anything they wanted to do without regard or respect for their family or their parents. And so, it created almost a monster situation.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Danielsen’s Rap Career

In March 2021, Cheat Sheet reported that Danielsen had “decided to start a rap career.”

Previously a financial advisor, per Cheat Sheet, Danielsen told fans on Instagram, “Just wanted to THANK all my fans for the support and encouragement from my summer single ‘White Woman’s Rap’! We are at nearly 130K views on YouTube! I appreciate you all so much, and if you haven’t seen the full video yet, you can check it on my bio link! #debradanielsen.”

She has since released a slew of rap music on her Instagram. Danielsen’s Linktree links to her music on Spotify.

In early March 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that she would be starting a new podcast. In an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Danielsen shared that as of now, the podcast is being called the “Debra D. Music Podcast.”

She shared, “Come join us as we talk about being fearless to be who you are without apology. What is your life music that is dope? Join me and my friends as we talk about self-love, healing, empowerment and how to celebrate who you are.”

Farrah Abraham Talks About Her Trauma Treatment

On February 27, 2022, TMZ reported that Abraham, Danielsen’s daughter, was going to a trauma treatment center in Texas for 28 days.

Speaking to TMZ, Abraham shared, “I look forward to sharing that journey with others and I hope there’s just less taboo about taking care of your mental health when we are experiencing a lot of trauma and difficulties in our world right now.”

On Instagram, Abraham then added, “There’s no easy way to say this, I am headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days. With me being off social [media] or away, I just wanted to say, so no one else could make up anything, I just wanted to share and be open. That’s what I hear so many say, that no one really shares their care for themselves or their mental health.”

She continued, “I would say our healing is our true way of sharing our wealth and our success. So I am taking time for my healing,” she continued. “I have ignored people for over 11 months, after having a sexual assault, and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”