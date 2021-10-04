Debra Danielson Says MTV Created a ‘Monster Situation’ for Farrah Abraham

In a recent interview with Chris Hansen, Debra Danielsen opened up about her time on “Teen Mom” with daughter Farrah Abraham.

Asked by the Dateline NBC reporter if being on the show was worth it, Danielsen replied, “I would say that the show created an atmosphere or entitlement that a person could do anything they wanted to do without regard or respect for their family or their parents. And so, it created almost a monster situation.”





When Hansen said, “That’s a hefty price to pay for fame,” Danielsen added, “It’s heartbreaking.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielsen: “My Story Relates to a Lot of People”





When Hansen asked Danielsen if the show was worth it for a second time, Danielsen said, “My story relates to a lot of people who are going through the same thing, these are people that are silenced, you don’t hear about it, and a lot of these people suffer in silence.”

She concluded, “I pray to God that my daughter is happy and healthy, and I do want [our] relationship to be happy and healthy,” Deb said. “I want to be able to hug her and hold her and tell her I love her. That’s very important to me, and I want my Sophia to know that she is still the sparkle in my eye and I will always love her and I miss her.”

Danielsen has appeared on a number of television shows since her time on “16 & Pregnant.” She starred on MTV’s “Teen Mom” and “Teen Mom OG” before partaking in “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” with her daughter and ex-husband.

Reddit Users Slam Danielsen

At a separate point in the interview, Hansen asked Danielsen if she feels she exploited her daughter for fame.

She replied, “Nope, nope, I never exploited my daughter, I tried to help my daughter. I threw myself in front of the bus I don’t even know how many times, and I never took anything, not one dime ever, and I had to pay for things in the background and I financed everything. So, nope, it’s a totally different scenario.”

Reddit users, however, seem to have a different impression of what went down.

In the comments section of a Reddit thread titled, “According to The Ashley, Debz is once again estranged from Farrah but now DebzOG is blaming MTV claiming they made Farrah ‘entitled’ and ‘created an atmosphere of entitlement,'” one person wrote, “Nah, I remember some of Farrah’s 16 and pregnant episode. She was a brat back then and that’s all on the parents.”

Another commented: “We watched her physically, verbally, and emotionally, abuse and attempt to shame and humiliate her then teenage daughter on national television. Gtfo, dEBz.”

Someone else wrote, “Deb cannot blame MTV for her crappy parenting.”

In 2017, she attempted to kickstart a career as a singer.

The track name is “DebzOG” and the music video can be watched above.

The top comment on the video is: “That awkward moment when your mid-life crisis is on tv.”