Farrah Abraham’s Bare Butt Revealed in Instagram Picture

Farrah Abraham showed off her bare butt in a recent Instagram picture.

The 30-year-old’s experience at the Miss Hudson Academy was posted on the company’s Instagram account in a photo that can be seen here.

In the caption, the company wrote, “Farrah had a number of procedures done here @misshudsonsacademy.” They continued: “Booty Correction Complete. Farrah originally had Buttock Fillers previously with a Doctor in #BeverlyHills. Unhappy with the outcome we reconstructed the booty 🍑 adding symmetry and projection bringing everything back into #shape. Finishing with the Signature #Snatched Package; 🔥 Covering the following areas; Jawline & Cheek Correction, Rhinoplasty, Lip Correction, Brow Lift (using filler)”.

On her Instagram Story, per The Sun, Abraham shared another photo with a member of the staff from Miss Hudson’s Academy. She captioned the picture, “Gettig birthday ready!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Chronicles Her Experience with Butt Injections

This isn’t the first time that Abraham’s experience with cosmetic procedures has been documented or posted about on social media.

On Instagram on April 29, Abraham shared a video of her receiving butt injections.

In a post on her Instagram Story that is no longer active, according to In Touch Weekly, Abraham joked, “Mother’s day laughs brought to you by laughing gas.” After the injections entered her buttocks, she told her followers: “It’s in there. I’m so excited moms, check it out.”

According to In Touch Weekly, Abraham has undergone a slew of cosmetic procedures, including rhinoplasty, chin implants, and breast augmentation.

‘I Feel Gorgeous’

In February 2014, In Touch Weekly spoke to Abraham after undergoing rhinoplasty and a chin implant. She told the outlet, “I’ve hated my nose since I was 13.”

After the procedure, she shared, “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous!”

The outlet reported that Abraham, who had her first breast augmentation in 2010, spent $21,000 on her body– $16,000 on her face and $5,000 on her breasts.) In the end, she was happy with the experience. “I hate that my surgeries cost this much, but it was worth it.”

Over the years, the “Teen Mom OG” alum has also had lip injections, butt injections, and at least two breast augmentations. The Sun reported that in 2015, she underwent her third breast augmentation, At the time, she told The Daily Mail, “I’m thankful to have the best reconstructive breast surgeon in the Beverly Hills area fix the burning and pain issues that were horrible.'”

In July 2021, The Sun interviewed surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn about Abraham’s procedures.

The outlet wrote: “Dr. Youn believes that Farrah’s face has cost her at least $133k in order to look the way it does now. Farrah has revealed that she has gotten a nose job ($12k), plenty of lip fillers ($1,200 each injection) and Botox ($750 per dose), veneers ($20K), cheek fillers ($5K), brow lift ($9K), fox eye surgery to open up her features ($7,500), and buccal fat removal ($5K).”

In 2012, Abraham wrote a book titled, “Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir.” In it, she discussed her 2012 chin implant- which she was unhappy with. That procedure, according to The Sun, would likely have cost her over $7,000