PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham’s Daughter, Sophia, Posts New Pics

Sophia Abraham, the daughter of “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham, posted some new pictures to social media after she spent some time at Camp Longhorn in Burnet County, Texas. The pictures were also posted on TikTok by her mother, who celebrated Sophia’s time away.

“So proud of @sophialabraham ! Summer Camp was a success, Sophia had one epic #summer22 to remember,” Abraham, 31, wrote on August 8. “From songwriting to performing on stage at the theatre, to script to screen showcase at the cinema! Family time & disconnecting from the world.”

Abraham revealed Sophia wasn’t interested in going to the camp at the beginning.

“This all started with Sophia not wanting to go but ended up her favorite summer ever!” the “Teen Mom” alum penned. “New friends, loving her passions & taking a break!”

The recent pictures showed that Sophia, 13, has stuck with her purple streaks. She’s still rocking her septum piercing, which she got done on her birthday this year.

Something new fans got to see what Sophia interacting with kids her own age. Sophia smiled for group pictures and put her arms around other campers.

She is homeschooled, and in the past viewers worried that she didn’t have any friends — based on what they saw posted to social media.

Abraham and Sophia appeared on “Teen Mom” together. Abraham quit the show twice, first “Teen Mom OG” in 2018 and then after she appeared on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” in 2021.

As of now, she’s not slated to appear on the new series, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which doesn’t have a premiere date.

Debra Danielsen Praises Sophia’s Style

Sophia got a nod of approval from her estranged maternal grandmother, Debra Danielsen.

“She is the dearest, most beautiful child,” Danielsen told Heavy. “I guess she’s a mini me, right? If I ever had a soul that was like me, it’s her.”

When it comes to fashion, Danielsen said they share a love of shoes.

“One of the things she’s always admired are my boots — the different boots — and the different shoes I wear. She’s always tried on my shoes,” Danielsen explained about Sophia. “She’s always worn them, but she’s a big fashionista on shoes and she loves style and clothing.”

“I think she’s doing a good job of expressing herself that way,” Danielsen continued. “And I always love to watch her put on her makeup and kinda discover her style.”

Currently, Danielsen remains estranged from Sophia and her daughter.

“Sadly, I had to disconnect from them a little over a year ago,” she told Heavy. “And I’m hoping that during this timeout I’m hoping that some things will get much better and people will learn to appreciate other people.”

Danielsen released her new album, “Rheb3l.” It can be downloaded on Spotify.

Fans Loved the New Photos

After an original poster took screenshots of Sophia’s photos and plastered them to the “Teen Mom” subreddit, dozens of social media users flooded the thread.

People were generally happy to see Sophia went to camp.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen Sophia engage in a normal age-appropriate activity. So glad that she gets to experience being a normal teen for a while,” one person wrote.

“Love that she’s with other kids!! Much healthier than just Farrah and her,” read another popular comment.

Others praised Sophia for her individual style.

“I love how her mom is so girl girly and Sophia has her own style! Usually, with moms like Farrah you wouldn’t be able to dress that way and only be able to wear what the mom wants. Glad Farrah lets her be herself,” they said.