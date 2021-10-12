Farrah Abraham’s Grandmother Files Order of Protection

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham’s grandmother, Carmella Danielsen, filed an elder abuse protective order against Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, according to court documents cited by Starcasm on October 4, 2021. The petition was originally filed on June 16, 2021, in Iowa and lasts for one year, read the official papers uncovered by Starcasm.

Carmella Danielsen, 84, claimed Debra Danielsen and husband, David Merz, showed up to her home to confront her about money, the documents said, according to Starcasm, and Carmella felt threatened by her daughter and son-in-law.

Part of the petition cited by Starcasm says:

On June 15, 2021, Debra showed up to my residence with her husband, David. She tried getting into my home but I locked the door because I am afraid of her from all the recent things I have found out. They were both very angry and confronted my granddaughter, Ashley, in my yard because they wanted in the house to discuss me filing fraud on the Roth IRA account (as suggested by Fidelity Financial). Ashley had to call the police, David threatened Ashley that the state will be paying a visit to my house soon. The police told them to leave my property and to only communicate with Ashley via email.

Debra Danielsen has not spoken out about the protection from abuse order since it was discovered by Starcasm and The Sun.

Debra Danielsen Has a Strained Relationship With Abraham

While things apparently aren’t going well between Debra Danielsen and her mother, the former MTV star is also on rocky terms with her own daughter.

On October 1, 2021, Danielsen shared a clip to Instagram of her interview with Chris Hansen where she revealed she and Abraham were not in contact anymore. She said the video was an update on an “important” family situation.

“There are long-term everlasting consequences and we’re not speaking today,” Danielsen told Hansen.

“I pray to God that my daughter is happy and healthy, and I do want [our] relationship to be happy and healthy. I want to be able to hug her and hold her and tell her I love her,” she continued. “That’s very important to me, and I want my Sophia to know that she is still the sparkle in my eye and I will always love her and I miss her.”

Sophia is the 12-year-old daughter Abraham had with her ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, who died in a car crash before Sophia’s birth.

Danielsen Denied Exploiting Abraham

Abraham first joined MTV when she was 17 years old. Hansen wondered if Danielsen felt she exploited her daughter for fame.

“Nope, nope, I never exploited my daughter, I tried to help my daughter,” Danielsen maintained. “I threw myself in front of the bus I don’t even know how many times, and I never took anything, not one dime ever, and I had to pay for things in the background and I financed everything. So, nope, it’s a totally different scenario.”

Danielsen also bashed MTV for giving Abraham a platform throughout the years. “I would say that the show created an atmosphere of entitlement that a person could do anything they wanted to do without regard or respect for their family or their parents,” she said. “And so, it created almost a monster situation.”

