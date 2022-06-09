Farrah Abraham Appears to Expose Mack Lovat’s Personal Pic

“Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham went off on Mack Lovat, the guitarist from Minus Gravity whom she briefly dated. Abraham called off the relationship hours after she confirmed they were dating.

After Lovat did an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup — where he said he never agreed to be Abraham’s boyfriend — she leaked a text exchange that contained a private photo possibly sent by Lovat. No one’s face is shown in the snap: It’s an image of a man standing in front of a mirror, wearing only a shirt.

“I was just confused I thought I was missing something. thank you,” Lovat’s rumored message to Abraham read.

“Do u miss him? he misses u,” Lovat appeared to have texted. It appeared like Abraham “hearted” the picture but tried to cover it up.

Abraham covered the man’s genitals with a rooster emoji and next to it she wrote a blurb about Lovat.

“I get the universes message,” Abraham wrote via Instagram Story on June 8. “Don’t give anyone a chance anymore, don’t let people come out in public, unless they are public, & globally know or I’ll have some one telling me were dating but to the world they don’t know me.”

“Right clown,” she continued. “Don’t send me d*** pics! Get some f****** help & keep my name out of your mouth! You were blocked for a reason! Gross.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if the picture and text exchange posted by Abraham on Instagram Story were authentic.

Heavy reached out to Abraham for further context, but she declined to comment.

Abraham Accused Lovat of Being a ‘Habitual’ Liar

Abraham shared a paparazzi photo that showed Lovat holding her hand.

“1. I bring receipts,” Abraham wrote on Instagram Story. “‘Mack Lovat’ is a habitual lier and is blocked for his abusive behavior.”

“Any dude who steps outside with me could be in the press so I guess don’t hang with a star if you don’t want to deal with it,” she continued. “Yet he was on a carpet the night before.”

Abraham added an emoji of a judge and a gif that said, “I rest my case.”

Lovat Was Newly Single When He Started Dating Abraham

According to an interview Lovat did with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, he and Abraham were never an item. They met on Bumble in 2020 and only started talking again a week ago, after Lovat broke up with his girlfriend, Antonia. The musician told The Ashley that he was still in love with his ex and wouldn’t have agreed to be in a relationship with her.

Lovat maintained he wasn’t aware of Abraham’s celebrity status.

“To be fully transparent I wasn’t even aware of her fame when we initially met (not that it matters),” he told The Ashley. “I asked her if she wanted to hang again but, barring a random DM convo we had about the Grammy’s a year or so ago, we didn’t speak until last week.”

“It was surprising to wake up and discover I had acquired a girlfriend overnight because I certainly never agreed to that.. with anyone,” Lovat added to The Ashley.

Abraham told a different story, saying things didn’t work out once Lovat got a taste of stardom. “Sometimes people turn into monsters with press, happy I found out now,” she told TMZ.