Farrah Abraham’s Beach Photos With Sophia Concern Fans

Fans had some concerns after Farrah Abraham and her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia, were caught wearing matching tops in Hawaii.

The pictures — obtained by The Sun — showed Abraham and Sophia wearing pinky fuzzy tops. Abraham’s was a bikini, while Sophia opted for a tube top. Abraham finished the look with a white Alo skirt and Sophia paired her top with black cargo pants and a Prada bucket hat.

Sophia shared the beach photos on her Instagram Story on June 9, making sure to tag The Sun. They showed the mother-daughter duo smiling while Abraham used a bubble blower.

Abraham didn’t immediately share the beach pictures on her page, but she did come through with a comment: “It’s a good day to be a real one,” she wrote.

The style was a little bit of a departure from Sophia’s typical look. In past photos, she’s worn oversized tops — like the one she donned in Abraham’s 31st birthday post –and dark colors.

Fans Were Concerned About The Matching Tops

It’s not unusual for mothers and daughters to match their clothes, but there was something about Abraham’s beach photos that didn’t sit right with her fans on Reddit.

“This whole twins/sisters relationship Farrah has with Sophia is really disturbing considering her actions and hyper sexual behavior,” wrote an original poster, garnering more than 350 comments.

The thread inspired more than 250 responses, mostly from people who agreed the beach pictures were worrying.

“I feel weirded out seeing those IG blogger moms match with their toddlers all the time I couldn’t feel even more comfortable seeing Farrah do it with Sophia,” one person wrote.

“I think in trying to teach and show Sophia that it’s okay to feel comfortable in your sexuality, she creates a different set of problems. She’s not teaching boundaries or limits for someone Sophia’s age,” a second social media user added.

Some people defended the look.

“I think Sophia’s outfit is cute🤷‍♀️. I think its pretty age-appropriate, It fits her style too. Farrah on the other hand, looks pathetic,” they said.

Abraham Is Single & Dating

The same day Abraham revealed she was dating Mack Lovat — the guitarist and producer for Minus Gravity — she announced their relationship had floundered and he was a “monster.”

“I’m more confident in my life at this time and while I’m dating on new terms and rules from my 12-step principles program and taking it easy, I look forward to dating as I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life and I want to share that with someone special,” Abraham told E! Online.

Abraham said Lovat couldn’t handle the public attention. “Sometimes people turn into monsters with press, happy I found out now,” she told TMZ.

Lovat told a different story, insisting he never agreed to be in a relationship with Abraham. He told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup they met on Bumble and only met in person two times.

“It was surprising to wake up and discover I had acquired a girlfriend overnight because I certainly never agreed to that.. with anyone,” Lovat told The Ashley.

“I sent Farrah a text to clarify this, and to also let her know that I was under the impression something like that was a mutual decision… she then proceeded to serve me some words and block me,” he added to The Ashley.