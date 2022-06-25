Farrah Abraham Could Face Prison Time If Convicted: Report

“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles court on June 23, Page Six reported.

Abraham, 31, was charged with battery and could face up to six months in prison if she’s convicted, a Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office spokesperson told Page Six.

Megan Armstrong, who worked as a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, said Abraham hit her in January 2022. Abraham has repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming she was the victim during the incident.

When Hollywood Life reported about Abraham’s possible jail time via Instagram, the “Teen Mom” alum issued a response.

“Maybe the people who battered me should be in prison one year and their paying the fine plus all the trauma & doctors and relocation fees,” she wrote. “I’m happy real criminals can be put on notice from a person attacked and innocent.”

“What an insane place California is I’ve had enough of false news and trauma the world needs to change and care for peoples mental health associated with attacks and injustices this news contributes to trauma!” she added.

Abraham Said She Faced ‘Injustices’

Abraham issued multiple statements after she was charged with battery, maintaining that she was the one whose rights were being violated.

She posted a screenshot of an In Touch Weekly report about her battery charge to Instagram.

“THIS IS FALSE AS WE ALL SAW & know a security guard conspired an attack on me. I do not touch people,” Abraham wrote. “In Touch Weekly, this is defamation and false information take it down. Do you have the camera footage?”

Abraham, the mother of 13-year-old Sophia, said she was going to discuss her legal battle in an upcoming comedy special.

“The injustices I face help me become a better advocate in law to help the innocent who are battered and treated as criminals like myself,” she wrote. “I look forward to sharing in my comedy specials & advocating in public affairs and law.”

Abraham Said Her Arrest Was a ‘Setup’

Abraham posted a video of her arrest to Instagram on January 16, 2022, saying the incident was a “setup.”

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she said. “@grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

“As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people,” the “Teen Mom” star continued. “I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP- I couldn’t even use my phone.”

Abraham said she was afraid to walk around her neighborhood.

“Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you,” she penned. “You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”