‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to ‘Beautiful’ Video of Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sophia

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham, 31, caught the attention of fans on Thursday, April 6 after she shared a video of her 14-year-old daughter Sophia on Instagram.

The Thursday video, which was initially posted on Farrah’s TikTok account, included photos and videos of the mother-daughter duo’s recent trip to Japan.

“Arigato Japan 🇯🇵 we love you! 🗻🌸🗼 from Mount Fuji 🗻 to sumo wrestling, epic Kawaii shopping, famed [Harajuku] street and so much more,” Farrah captioned the post.

Fans React to ‘Beautiful’ Video of Sophia

Fans gushed over Farrah’s teenage daughter in the comment section. Many fans praised Farrah for allowing her daughter to express herself through her style.

“Love how you let your daughter be herself it’s very beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I love Sophia’s style!! I love that you let her be herself ❤️,” a second user commented.

“Farrah, your Sophia is beautiful and I love how you keep making memories 💖,” a third user added. “She will never forget!❤️.”

“Your daughter is stunning,” a fourth user wrote.

In the video, Sophia wore a black long-sleeve shirt paired with black jeans, a black sweatshirt tied around her waist, and a black bag. Farrah went for a more colorful look. She wore a pink fitted dress, a denim jacket, and white sneakers.

Farrah on Supporting Her Daughter’s Self-Expression

Farrah has long been supportive of her daughter expressing herself through her style. In February 2022, Farrah ditched her usual glam aesthetic for a more “grunge” look in honor of her daughter’s 13th birthday.

“WENT GRUNGE FOR @sophialabraham,” she wrote alongside photos from Sophia’s 13th birthday party, which was posted to Farrah’s Instagram. “Happy 13th Birthday! Totally had to post this as soon as it turned February 23. Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”

Farrah made headlines around the same time as the February 23 Instagram post for allowing her teenage daughter to get a septum piercing. The MTV star shared a video of her daughter getting the new accessory on TikTok and received backlash from fans who thought Sophia was “too young” to get a nose piercing.

Farrah defended her decision in an interview with TMZ.

Play

Farrah Abraham Defends Daughter's Nose Piercing for 13th Birthday | TMZ Farrah Abraham says she's putting her child's happiness first, and standing by her decision to allow Sophia to get a septum piercing for her 13th birthday. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly… 2022-02-27T19:30:05Z

“Sophia is the first…in my family to get a septum piercing,” she told the outlet. “I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen sneaking off and doing it herself, getting an infection and whatnot.”

The “16 and Pregnant” alum said she wasn’t thrilled about her teen getting the piercing but said she is glad they had it done by a professional.

“To those who might feel that it [is] inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done…We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure she is healthy and happy,” she said in the TMZ video.

“If she wants to get more piercings, more power to her,” she added.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Photo of Leah Messer’s Daughters