‘Teen Mom’ Fans React to ‘Stunning’ Photo of Leah Messer’s Daughters

Leah Messer’s girls are growing up! The “Teen Mom” star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 9 to share photos of her three daughters-Aleeah, Aliannah “Ali”, and Adalynn-at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Leah shared ten photos of her girls hanging out at the Horse Park and showing off their achievement ribbons.

“A weekend to remember 🐴 ❤️. Happy Easter! 🐰 💋,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans gushed over Leah’s daughters in the comment section. Many fans thought Leah’s daughters looked “beautiful” in the photos.

“Happy Easter!!! Ali is looking more and more like her momma! Your girls are beautiful! 😍 🥰,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Look how pretty her girls are! ❤️ 🥰 😊 😁,” a second user wrote.

“The kids are growing up so fast! ❤️,” a third user added.

“Happy Easter 🐰 🐰 🐰 [your] girls are beautiful and congratulations,” a fourth user chimed in.

“You and your girls are stunning,” a fifth user wrote.

What Is the Kentucky Horse Park?

Leah and her daughters visited the Kentucky Horse Park on April 7. The MTV star shared a video of her daughters walking into the arena on Instagram.

“First time getting to see a big arena at the Kentucky Horse Park and they loved it! 🤠,” she wrote in the caption.

According to the Kentucky Horse Park website, the park has a rich history beginning in 1777 when former governor of Virginia Patrick Henry gifted the land to his brother-in-law William Christian.

In 1978, the land became a public park dedicated to “man’s relationship with the horse.”

The park offers a variety of different experiences for tourists, including live shows, horseback trail rides, and a museum.

Leah Shares Video of Ali’s First Solo Ride

Leah’s daughters have been involved in the equestrian scene for quite some time. The West Virginia native began sharing photos and videos documenting her daughters’ passion in 2022.

“Two horse shows in & it’s been a lot of fun! Happy has been the perfect horse for my girls to show this year,” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter Adalynn on a horse in March 2022. Leah and the twins posed next to Adalynn.

Fans have loved following along with girls’ equestrian journey, especially Leah’s daughter Ali’s journey, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at birth.

In February, Leah shared a video of Ali riding a horse to commemorate her daughter’s first solo ride.

The video began with Leah saying, “Ali riding a horse for the first time by herself.” Fans then watched Ali successfully ride her horse around an inside arena.

Sia’s hit song “Unstoppable” played in the background.

“If watch me defy the odds were a person,” Leah wrote in the caption of the February 9 post. She included the hashtag “M.D. won’t stop me.”

Fans praised Ali’s accomplishment in the comment section.

“Yes!!!! So excited to see her doing this!!! Such therapy and strength building for her ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️❤️, one follower wrote.

“Way to go beautiful 💕! Yesss you can do anything you put your mind [to] 👏🏽,” a second user commented.

“Way to go Ali!! ❤️,” a third user added.

READ NEXT: Kailyn Lowry Shares Update on Her Relationship With Her Baby Daddies