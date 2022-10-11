Farrah Abraham Confuses Fans After Getting Curious Tattoo

Former “Teen Mom” star Farrah Abraham decided to do something new. The mother-of-one got a tattoo — but it’s so small you might not even know it’s there.

Abraham, 31, went to the Soho House in Austin to get tattooed by Eddy Ospina on October 10. The reality star referred to her new tattoo as a “Farrah Freckle,” according to screenshots obtained by The Sun.

“My first Farrah Abraham tattoo, hey! That’s my dot. Let’s get crazy,” she said in an Instagram video, posted by The Sun.

Abraham wore a leopard dress for the tattoo and had her platinum blonde hair pulled back in a claw clip.

Ospina warned Abraham that the tattoo was going to hurt, but said it wouldn’t take long to complete. “So, you know, it’s gonna sting, alright, but it’s gonna be really quick and fast,” he told her.

Abraham looked at the camera and repeated what her tattoo artist said. “You know it’s gonna sting but it’s gonna be fast,” she said.

She spread out of right hand so the tattoo artist would be able to ink the inside of her middle finger.

Ospina told Abraham he would be delicate. “I’m gonna go gently,” he told her.

Abraham Doesn’t Want the Tattoo to Last

It seemed like Abraham was looking for something semi-permanent.

“My freckle doesn’t have to last 10 years. My freckle can last two seconds,” she told him.

“So what I’ll do, I’ll go very lightly. You’ll look at it,” Ospina offered. “And if you want it a little thicker let me know.”

Abraham was unphased by the pain. She made an unimpressed face and told the camera, “I don’t think that really hurts.”

After the tattoo was completed, Abraham posed for a picture with Ospina. She leaned into him and pointed to the “Farrah Freckle” on the inside of her finger.

So why would Abraham get a tattoo if she doesn’t want it to be permanent?

The former “Teen Mom” star previously said her daughter, 13-year-old Sophia, was encouraging her to go into tattoo shops. The teen got her septum pierced for her 13th birthday and is interested in more tattoos and piercings.

At the time, Abraham didn’t seem like she was interested in getting tattooed.

“Sophia has been asking about tattoos and I do not have them. I’m not saying anything bad about tattoos. My friends have them. People have them,” she told In Touch Weekly. “Sophia has definitely been making me try to try to make me go into tattoo parlors lately and I have no idea what that’s about.”

Hand Tattoos May Not Be Permanent

Abraham isn’t alone in getting a finger tattoo.

They have grown in popularity — especially in 2022 — with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Ariana Grande — having tiny markings on their hands.

As to how long a finger tattoo can last on a person, it all depends on the individual.

“Finger tattoos tend to fade a little more quickly because we are constantly using our hands, causing the skin to shed and regenerate more often,” tattoo artist Erica Rose told Bustle in March 2022. “It’s really hard to say how long it will last. Everyone’s experience is going to be different.

Abraham isn’t exactly out of trend by getting a “freckle.” Tiny dots are one of the most popular tattoos people get on their fingers.

Some fans on Reddit were confused by Abraham’s new ink.

“Who tf gets a freckle tattoo,” one person wrote.

“Wtf is a Farrah Freckle?!” another person wanted to know.

Others accused Abraham of being a hypocrite. “wow she was always so against tattoos kinda surprised by this but also wtf cuz the surgeons wouldn’t let her do anyone surgery is this next to enhance her body,” they said.