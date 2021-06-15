‘Teen Mom’ Blasts Self-Proclaimed ‘Troll’ Chrissy Teigen

Embattled celebrity Chrissy Teigen identified herself as an internet troll in a June 14 post on Medium, but some of her victims aren’t ready to accept her apology.

Teigen’s offensive messages resurfaced after non-binary model Courtney Stodden told The Daily Beast Teigen said Stodden should die by suicide. At the time the tweets were penned, Stodden was 16 years old and married to actor Doug Hutchison, 51.

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham was one of the people Teigen targeted online in the past, but Abraham said she’s never received a personal apology from the former Sports Illustrated model.

Abraham was inspired to write a lengthy post of her own on Medium the following day, as first noted by Fox News. The first part of Abraham’s post was a meandering stream of consciousness, but then she directly addressed the situation with Teigen.

[If] you’re asking yourself “Did Chrissy ever apologize to Farrah,” hypocritically as such at this time no she has not. As a reminder, Chrissy ended her light-hearted post, so similarly to her past remarks, with taking care of her family and herself. So I understand the time it will take to really be beyond her past behavior.

Abraham, 30, argued that Teigen, 35, should also apologize to her daughter, 12-year-old Sophia Abraham.

An apology may be due to me only in Chrissy’s eyes but as a mother there’s also an apology due to my child who has to witness the aftermath of remarks publicly that not only affects her mom but her. This mentally affects children and their time with their mothers. Those who hurt mothers are also responsible for hurting their children.

Teigen Called Abraham a ‘Whore’ in 2013

As Teigen’s past tweets started to resurface, some of those included offensive words toward Abraham.

Teigen called Abraham a “whore” and admonished the “Teen Mom OG” star for her sex tape with adult actor James Deen, also known as Brian Sevilla.

“farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape,” Teigen tweeted in 2013, per Us Weekly. “in other news you’re a whore and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry.”

Teigen Says She Feels a ‘Crushing Weight of Regret’

Teigen began her latest Medium post by saying she’s had a few “very humbling” weeks.

“I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done,'” she wrote. “Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

“As you know, a bunch of my old awful (awful, awful) tweets resurfaced. I’m truly ashamed of them,” she continued. “As I look at them and understand the hurt they caused, I have to stop and wonder: How could I have done that?”

Abraham might get a personal apology from Teigen. The model said she was reaching out to the people she wronged individually.

“I understand that they may not want to speak to me. I don’t think I’d like to speak to me,” she wrote.”(The real truth in all of this is how much I actually cannot take confrontation.) But if they do, I am here and I will listen to what they have to say while apologizing through sobs.”

