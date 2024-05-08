Fired ‘Teen Mom’ Star Returns to the Franchise

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans is making a return as a part-time cast member to the franchise after her 2019 exit.

Page Six reported that a brief teaser clip for the upcoming second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” showed Evans making her grand entrance.

“I think it’ll be good to have a fresh start,” said Evans in a voiceover.

According to Page Six, Evans was fired from the “Teen Mom” franchise because her now-estranged husband, David Easton, the father of her 7-year-old daughter, Ensley, “shot and killed their family dog.”

Jenelle Evans Seemed to Tease Her ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Season 2 Appearance

Evans seemed to have teased her appearance on “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2. In an April 20, 2024 TikTok video, the 32-year-old stated that she was “busy” with an undisclosed project.

“Doing a lot of work right now. But I can’t tell you guys what it is. I will soon. But I’m busy. Doing some stuff,” said Evans with a smile.

She also gave an update on her and her three children, Ensley, Jace, and Kaiser.

“I’m doing good mentally. Everything is going pretty great here. The kids have been good. I’ve been good,” said the mother of three.

Fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they appreciated Evans’ video.

“You legit seem more happy happy for you,” wrote a commenter.

“Jenelle! you are doing so good. I love this jenelle!!! Keep going lady! you are doing great!” added another.

One commenter also shared that they wanted Evans to come back to the “Teen Mom” franchise.

“That’s so good to hear Janelle [sic] hopefully you come back to Teen Mom bc is boring now everyone is gone from the show,” wrote the fan.

Jenelle Evans Filed for Separation From David Easton in February 2024

After a tumultuous six-year relationship with Easton, Evans filed for separation in February 2024. According to The U.S. Sun, court documents showed that Evans claimed her estranged husband “has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff.” She also alleged that “in May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child [Ensley].” She also claimed he exhibited abusive behavior toward herself and her eldest son, Jace, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. In addition, Evans stated she was concerned about Easton’s consumption of alcohol.

“Defendant would regularly drink and drive and spend excess money on alcohol – money which he does not earn and which could otherwise go toward the financial well-being of the minor children,” read a portion of the statement.

In a March 6, 2024 TikTok upload, Evans explained why she has not yet divorced Easton. She explained that laws in her home state of North Carolina require a year-long separation before a married couple can divorce.

“I would have skipped straight to divorce. But I couldn’t. Because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for year,” said the “Teen Mom” star. “You have to prove that you have two separate addresses.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2 begins airing on May 30.