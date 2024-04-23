Kailyn Lowry Says She Has Been Warned She’ll Be ‘Exposed’

“Teen Mom” personality Kailyn Lowry is sharing she is afraid of being “exposed.”

In the April 16 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry stated that an unnamed individual warned her that they would publicly reveal certain information, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“One person specifically said, like, ‘I can’t wait to expose you. Like, this is — I’m going to expose you. Just wait. It’s coming,’” stated the mother of seven.

Lowry said she was unaware of how the unidentified person could have information against her. She referenced that she has been a public figure for over a decade.

“For weeks on end I’m like, ‘What do they have on me? What hasn’t been put out already?’ You know, like, I thought my worst was already out there, you know? So every single day I do wake up, and I’m like, ‘Is today the day that it’s going to fall apart?’” said the former “Teen Mom” star.

The 32-year-old stated that she anxiously looks up her name on the internet each morning.

“At this point, I feel like everything I’ve ever said or done that’s been awful is already out there. But I check the internet. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ Because I want to be prepared first thing in the morning,’” explained Lowry.

She also stated that she feels undeserving of happiness because of the threat of being “exposed.”

Kailyn Lowry Stated That 1 of Her Ex-Partners Told Her That He Would Reveal Information About Her Twins in February 2024

While recording a February 2024 episode of her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry stated that one of the fathers of her children told her that they were going to release information about her 5-month-old twins, Verse and Valley, fathered by her current boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry also has children with her ex-partners, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez.

“When I was pregnant with the twins, and I found out one was a girl, one of my co-parents texted me. And said, ‘When are you going to tell so and so? If you don’t, I’m going to,’” stated Lowry.

Kailyn Lowry Stated That She Is Not In Contact With Her Eldest Son’s Father

During an April 2024 episode of her other podcast “Coffee Convos,” Lowry stated that she and Jo Rivera, who fathered her son, Isaac Rivera, 14, have ceased communication, with the exception of texts regarding their child.

“We have no communication whatsoever. We don’t talk,” said the reality television personality.

Lowry also stated that she is unsure why they limited their communication.

Kailyn Lowry Spoke About Her Boyfriend’s Relationship With the Other Fathers of Her Children

In a March 2024 Instagram Story, Lowry stated that Scott does not have a relationship with the other fathers of her children. The U.S. Sun reported that a commenter inquired, “How does Elijah get along with your exes/co-parents?” The 32-year-old replied that her boyfriend and her ex-partners do not have much contact.

“There’s no beef and also no communication. Nobody really crosses paths,” said Lowry.