Fans Think Leah Shirley Looks ‘So Much’ Like Amber Portwood in New Photo

Like mother, like daughter! Amber Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley recently shared photos of their daughter Leah on Instagram and fans could not get over the resemblance between Leah and Amber.

Gary, 35, posted four photos of Leah on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate his eldest daughter turning fourteen.

“Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah [Shirley] a very happy birthday,” he wrote in the caption. “She’s a very smart young lady & I couldn’t ask for a better kid. I love you Leah so very much.”

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Think Leah Is Amber’s Twin

Fans pointed out the resemblance between Leah and her mother in the comment section.

“She’s beautiful[.] She’s Amber’s twin ❤️,” one follower wrote.

“She looks sooo much like her mom,” another Instagram user wrote.

“[She’s] so beautiful looks like her Mama 😍,” a third user added.

“Happy birthday Leah! 🥳 Wow! She looks like her mama,” a fourth user wrote.

“[Happy Birthday] she looks like her mom and dad very pretty,” a fifth user chimed in.

Amber Portwood Says She and Leah are ‘Working’ on Their Relationship

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Amber struggle to maintain a good relationship with her daughter Leah.

The mother-daughter duo has had a tumultuous relationship over the years, mainly due to trust issues stemming from Amber’s struggles with addiction.

According to Page Six, Gary and Amber split legal custody of Leah but Gary has primary physical custody.

According to E! News, Amber opened up about her relationship with her daughter in a September episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

In the September episode, Amber attended a dinner to celebrate her daughter turning thirteen.

In a confessional, the MTV star told cameras that she and Leah are working on improving their relationship.

“We’re working on our relationship and I’m being patient,” she said. “Last year, my daughter asked for space and I’m doing my best to be present for her while respecting her boundaries.”

According to E! News, Leah spoke about her relationship with her mom later in the episode, telling Gary she enjoyed having Amber at her birthday dinner.

“I want us to be friendly together and not have any issues or anything,” she told her dad. “I don’t want to have any tension or for it to be awkward with her.”

“I feel like we’re taking a big step,” she continued. “It is still awkward because I don’t know what to say most of the time, but we’re taking a big step into having something.”

Leah and Amber have come a long way in the last year. In January 2022, Amber admitted she was not in a great place with her daughter during an episode of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

Amber told her co-stars that her daughter didn’t want anything to do with her. She also revealed that Leah had stated she was “embarrassed” by her mother in the past.

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Bothered by Small Detail in Chelsea Houska’s Holiday Decor