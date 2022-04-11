Inside Amber Portwood’s $301,000 Indiana Home

“Teen Mom OG” star Amber Portwood moved into a new home in Indiana in January 2022. The Sun exclusively obtained photos of Amber’s new pad, which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal dining room, and an “expansive” fireplace. According to The Sun, the charming Indiana home was on the market for $301,000.

The Sun reported that the home also includes an upstairs loft area with “large skylight windows” and a “cozy windowed reading nook.”

Amber took “Teen Mom” fans on a tour of her new place in a January 2022 Instagram live.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a really pretty house,” she told fans as she virtually guided them through her kitchen, dining room, and living room, The Sun reported.

Amber Portwood Reveals She’s Been Living in Airbnb’s for Two Years

According to The Sun, Amber revealed she lived in Airbnb’s for the last two years in a February 2022 Instagram story.

She shared a throwback selfie with a text blurb that read, “Lol to think I’ve lived in Airbnbs for almost two years now is [mind blowing emoji]!”

Amber moved out of the previous home that she shared with ex, Andrew Glennon, in 2019, The Sun reported.

According to the outlet, Andrew retained the residence after they split and gained primary custody of their son James.

Amber Portwood on Her Relationship With Ex Gary Shirley

Over the years, “Teen Mom” fans have watched Amber struggle to maintain a healthy relationship with her ex, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares her 12-year-old daughter Leah.

Amber opened up about her relationship with Gary in a January 2022 interview with E! News, telling the publication their relationship is currently in a good place.

“With me and Gary together, we like to have fun,” she said. “Half of the time we just talk crap to each other or we get into fights or we are friends with each other. We never know, honestly. It depends on how he wakes up or I wake up, or maybe just how I wake up. I don’t know.”

The MTV star went on to say that she and Gary have come a long way since they welcomed their daughter, Leah, in November 2008.

“For me, it’s been 14 years. I’m 31 and we have fun together, but at a distance,” she told the outlet. “Our relationship is good. It’s a family now, so we treat it as a family more than anything else.”

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.