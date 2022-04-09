Teen Mom 2: Tyler Baltierra Shares New Photo of His Daughter Rya

On April 8, “Teen Mom 2” star Tyler Baltierra shared a new photo of his 7-month-old daughter, Rya, on Instagram.

In the picture, Rya is wide-eyed and looking directly at the camera. Tyler, 30, included a sweet caption about his bundle-of-joy alongside the photo.

“How am I supposed to finish cleaning the house when this little face keeps trying to talk to me,” he wrote. “It’s simple, I just don’t worry about the house lol the mess isn’t going anywhere! But I won’t ever get these little baby babble conversations back once they’re gone. So I make sure to just stop what I’m doing to soak in every little word she says. She won’t be a baby forever!”

He included the hashtags “Daddy’s girl” and “Rya Rose.”

Fans React to New Photo of Rya

“Teen Mom” fans fled to the comment section of the post to express their thoughts on the photo.

“Ya’ll make 👏🏼the👏🏼CUTEST 👏🏼KIDS👏🏼❤️,” one fan wrote.

“Omg I thought that was a cabbage patch doll! Beautiful baby ❤️,” another fan wrote.

“She is so beautiful just like her sisters, you and cate make stunning children ❤️ ❤️,” a third user commented.

“All your babies are so lucky to have Catelynn’s beautiful eyes 🥰,” a fourth user chimed in.

Tyler Celebrates Catelynn’s Birthday on Instagram

Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra made their reality TV debut on the hit MTV show “16 and Pregnant” in 2009. The middle school sweethearts have faced hardships over the years-including breakup rumors, a miscarriage, and mental health struggles. Despite hard times, the couple has remained a united front.

On March 12, 2022, Tyler shared a sweet message about Catelynn on Instagram to celebrate her 30th birthday.

“HAPPY 30th BIRTHDAY to the most amazing woman, mother & wife,” he wrote. “I love you more than I could ever express with words…but I love trying anyway 😍”

He also included a poem about Catelynn in the caption, writing,

“It’s a mystery how you do it,

Always pulling me up from ruins,

Giving me strength to build a future,

You’re the one that keeps me moving,

You’re the lightning over the darkest seas,

Your love like a beacon guiding the way,

So I can forever feel safe,

Even while the storm rages & I’m not okay,

Your beautiful embrace is my sacred place,

Your soul is in my bones that keep me strong,

Your voice serenades reminding I belong,

I want to get lost in your arms & live in the stars,

Surfing the galaxy & surviving on dreams,

With you next to me is where I want to lay,

My fingers through your hair,

& your head on my chest,

is my favorite place to stay.”

“Teen Mom” fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“You guys are my favorite couple 😍,” one fan wrote.

“I love the way Tyler loves Catelynn! Happy Birthday @catelynnmtv !🎂🎁🎉,” another fan commented.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

