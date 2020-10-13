Teen Mom Star Called A ‘F***ing Liar’

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline accused someone in her family of being a “f***ing liar” after what seemed to be “drug residue” was found in her Indiana home. Her parents and boyfriend are all recovering drug addicts, but Jade was forced to kick everyone out of her home temporarily when a violent altercation broke out.

The incident left Jade’s stepfather Corey with broken ribs. Corey and Christy claimed they had footage of Sean stashing drugs in their bedroom to make it look like they were the ones who were guilty, so Jade assumed he was the one responsible for the drug residue and kicked him out for good.

“Dealing with people who have addiction issues, it’s literally exhausting,” Jade told MTV cameras in a diary cam during last week’s episode, as noted by MTV. “There’s days where I want to walk away from him and my parents and never see them again in my life. I think they’re all a bunch of f*cking liars half the time, so it’s so hard to believe anything that anyone says.”

The incident left Jade emotionally drained. “I’m so depressed. I have so much anxiety,” she told her friend Marissa during the episode. “I really just need back my peace. I want my home back.”

Sean claimed he was “set up.” He told one of his friends that drugs were in his past. “I know for a fact she should have gone straight to her parents because I’m not doing drugs,” Seane said about Jade finding the residue. As far as him going into their room, Sean claimed he was getting a phone charger–not planting drugs.

Jade Lashed Out At Teen Mom Viewers After The Incident Aired

Jade was not pleased with the response she received from fans after the drug drama was shown on television. She gave viewers a glimpse into her background, saying she was proud of herself and how far she had come.

“I love how some of you people comment all kinds of negative s*** about people that you don’t even know when you’ve never met in person. I went through a lot of s***,” she wrote on October 6.

Jade revealed that her biological father died by suicide when she was a baby and she spent time in foster care after her grandmother had a stroke and was later diagnosed with dementia. “The stuff I went through with my parents has been very hard, I was in foster care as a kid, I always worked very hard and I always made sure I could pay any of my bills and be stable,” she said.

Jade Said She Didn’t Feel Like A Good Mom

In a vulnerable moment on last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade began crying as she said she felt like she wasn’t a good mom to 3-year-old daughter Kloie.

“I feel like I’m not even in my body like none of this is real,” Jade said about finding the drugs in her home. “Sean came out of the bathroom and then I go in there and I see something on the counter, like residue.”

Jade said Kloie “deserves” better. “I want to feel like everything I worked for… that I did it for a reason,” she said. “And I wanted my kid to have more than I ever had. And I feel like she deserves more than I’m giving her. I feel like I’m just not a good mom. She deserves better than me.”

