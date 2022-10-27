‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals She Wants More Kids

“Teen Mom 2″ star Jade Cline is ready to expand her family! According to The Sun, the 31-year-old confirmed that she and fiance Sean Austin want to start trying for another baby in a Tuesday, October 25 Instagram story.

Jade Wants More Kids

The Sun reported that the topic arose after a fan asked Cline if she wanted to have more kids. Cline replied to the fan writing, “After the wedding, we want to start trying for our second!”

The MTV star announced the wedding date in an September 1 TikTok, tellings fans, “[I’ll] be Mrs. Austin October 6, 2023,” so fans will have at least another year for a pregnancy announcement.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kloie, in September 2017. Cline’s pregnancy journey with Kloie was captured on season 1 of “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.”

Inside Sean’s Romantic Proposal

Cline announced her engagement to Austin in a September 1 TikTok. The “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” star shared a video of Austin getting down on one knee while Cline held a bouquet of pink flowers.

“Our happily ever after has just begun,” she wrote in the caption. “So glad we [can finally] share this! [I’ll] be Mrs. Austin October 2023 ❤️ we worked for this and [I’m] so proud of where we are. Love always prevails.”

Fans commented on the post to congratulate the happy couple.

“I love this! I also love that he took time to work on himself to be the best dad to Kloie and soon to be husband to You,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! been rooting for ya’ll this whole time! blessings to you all 🥰❤️” another fan commented.

“Congratulations!!!! So happy for y’all!!!! ❤️,” a third user added.

According to Us Weekly, Cline revealed in an Instagram Q&A that the couple got engaged in July but decided to keep it a secret for two months because they didn’t want to spoil the reveal on “Teen Mom: Next Chapter.”

Jade & Sean’s Relationship Recap

On October 26, Cline shared two photos of her and Austin from their engagement photoshoot alongside a sweet caption about unconditional love.

“Our love story is so special because WE worked for this,” she wrote. “This is exactly what we dreamed of. The world watched us not give up, show unconditional love, cry, laugh, support each other, and ultimately achieve this happiness.”

“We have proven it’s possible to beat the odds,” she added. “It’s possible to break generational traumas. Recovery is possible! We are proof that with unconditional love and determination, happiness is possible. ❤️”

Over the years, fans have watched Cline and Austin struggle to maintain a healthy relationship.

Fans first met Cline and Austin in 2018 when they appeared on “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.” At the time, Austin was struggling with drug addiction. The two later appeared in “Teen Mom 2,” where fans witnessed the ups and downs of their relationship.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the couple split in February 2019. Cline confirmed the split in an Instagram Q&A session, telling fans she was “definitely not” still with Austin.

According to In Touch Weekly, the couple rekindled their relationship in March 2021

“Teen Mom: Next Chapter” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

