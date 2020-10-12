Why Javi Marroquin & Kailyn Lowry Are Feuding Again

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin released a statement on Instagram, saying his kids will “suffer” because of the things he’s done on reality TV. Javi’s response came amid a reignited feud with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, who is the mother of his 6-year-old son, Lincoln.

“I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be apart of this TV show… not only did my mistakes play out on the show, which I’ve had to live (and continue to live with) but I know one day I’d have to explain to my kids all my actions,” he wrote, as noted by Teen Mom Tea. “Those episodic checks weren’t worth it to me… and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me.”

Javi doesn’t want his name mentioned on any podcast, show or social media platform moving forward. He also claimed he wont issue another response.

“I’m not about this drama back and forth on social media cause if they 2016 Javi came out I’d shut down every podcast out on Apple, Spotify. Whatever other platform people have podcasts on. All of that. And that’s a big fact,” Javi said. “So I’m gonna go back to minding my business and living my life with my family and being the absolute best dad I can be. But let this be the last time my name or anyone in my family’s name is mentioned on any podcast, show, tweet, MySpace, whatever. Cc: Teen Mom and everybody associated with that show. Don’t even text me.”

Kailyn Defended Her Relationship With Vee

Kailyn recently launched a new podcast with Vee Rivera, the current wife of her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. The duo–who have been able to cultivate a friendship–discuss co-parenting on the series. The Teen Mom 2 star clapped back at some fans were confused why Kailyn didn’t have the same type of cordial relation with Javi’s fiancee Lauren Comeau as she does with Vee.

The fan wrote: “Is everyone ignoring the fact that she’s super rude to her other son’s stepmom? You can praise ‘co-parenting’ all day, but it’s obviously not a top priority for Kail.”

But Kailyn wasn’t going to accept that criticism. “Welp, first of all. That’s not Lincoln’s stepmom. Second of all, you have NO IDEA what goes on off-camera and the reason why it’ll never be the same type of relationship as I have with Vee. But go off, sis,” she wrote.

Kailyn Claims Javi Tried To Have Sex With Her

Another reason Javi probably doesn’t want people to talk about him anymore is that Kailyn claimed that he tried to have sex with her, according to a new clip from Teen Mom 2 obtained by Us Weekly.

Kailyn made the accusation after Javi reportedly gave her a hard time about meeting her halfway to pick up Lincoln.

“You’re willing to come to Middletown to f*** me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son? Or even meet me halfway to get your son?” she said in the clip. “I really thought we were good for a little while.”

Javi also accused her of being mean to him and his fiancee. “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her,” she said. “You agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Oh really? Is that why you tried to f*** me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

