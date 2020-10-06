Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Spills on Family Member Posting Photos of Kids

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex opened up about a family member posting photos of his children online. Chris Lopez and his father, William “Busta” Loper, haven’t always had the best relationship but Loper has recently started to share photos of 3-year-old Lux and 2-month-old Romello Creed online. During a Q&A session on his Instagram story, Chris said he was happy his father was spending time with his grandkids.

“How do you feel about your father seeing your children?” one person asked on October 5.

“Good for them,” he answered. “He got to spend time with his grandkids. ‘He loves him some them.’ It’s great they are forming some type of connection,” he wrote.

Busta seemed to hint he and Chris have a strained relationship during a Q&A of his own with fans with someone asked, “Do you not have a relationship with Chris?”

“I knew this was coming,” he wrote. “I will always have a relationship with my firstborn!!! Even when he’s upset or not!!! Love u Roo!!!”

Busta admitted that he was also working on repairing his relationship with Kailyn when someone asked if they were on good terms. “It’s my personal obligation to repair their relationship as well,” he wrote.

Busta described their recent visit as “off the chain” and said, “low key we had a lot of fun!!” He also hopes to see them more often, telling a follower “I’m working on changing that really soon!! (I hope).

Busta said a father can never be too close with his kids: “I wish they all still lived [with] me! (Sometimes that is lol).”

Busta has largely remained out of the spotlight until recently when he commented about Briana DeJesus flirting with Chris. When Heavy asked Chris for a comment about the situation, he said, “I got no comment on that man” and added a bunch of laughing face emoji.

Busta Praises Kailyn On Instagram

While Chris and Kailyn don’t have the best relationship, Busta has been happy to gush over the mother of his two grandchildren. When a follower praised the Teen Mom 2 star for allowing Busta to see Lux and Creed, he agreed that she was a great mother.

“It’s about THE KIDS!” he wrote. “I still love m son and will be there for him any/all the time!! But now that there are two kids from my bloodline in the picture THEY WILL ALWAYS HAVE TO COME FIRST AND FOREMOST!!!! Just how my parents did me as a young father!”

Busta added that nothing will stop him from having a “loving, positive relationship with my grands.”

Chris’ Dad Shares Multiple Photos of Creed & Lux Online

It doesn’t appear that Chris attended the family gathering, where Busta was shown holding Creed and Lux. In one photo with Lux he wrote, “Love me some him!” and in a picture of Creed he said, “Isn’t he precious and adorable! Pop Pop loves me some him!” Kailyn’s arm could be seen in the photo.

Another picture showed Lux with a nursing pillow around his head. “Lux being silly for Pop Pop today!” he wrote.

