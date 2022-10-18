Leah Messer’s Ex-Fiance Jaylan Mobley Accused of Cheating

“Teen Mom” star Jaylan Mobley is battling rumors about cheating on his fiance, Leah Messer.

The former couple broke up last week after one year of dating and a brief two-month engagement. The duo didn’t give a reason for the split, with some fans suspecting infidelity caused them to go their separate ways.

Now, a new report from The Sun claims Messer, 30, found some objectionable “material” that suggests Mobley, 25, had a wandering eye.

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” an insider told The Sun.

When The Sun’s reps reached out to Mobley about the rumors, they didn’t issue a response expect to say, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

The couple announced their breakup on October 11 in a joint statement. They posted a black-and-white picture that showed them holding hands and walking on the beach.

“So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends,” the statement said. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

What Went Wrong Between Mobley & Messer?

Throughout their relationship, Messer and Mobley were criticized by fans for doing too many photoshoots. But the pictures came to a halt at the end of their relationship. Fans suspected something was wrong when they didn’t post a ton of content following Cheyenne Floyd’s wedding to Zach Davis on September 29.

Messer hasn’t issued many comments about the split, but she did say she was having a “hard time” during a tipsy rant on Instagram live hours after the breakup post went live.

“I’m okay,” she said. “This is great clarity. I’m going through a lot right now. As you know, I’ve kept it under wraps.”

The split comes as a surprise to most fans, considering weeks before their breakup Messer was talking about having a big wedding with Mobley and having her three daughters involved.

But since deciding to uncouple, Mobley has moved out of the home they were living into to an apartment that’s 45 minutes away, TMZ reported.

Messer Has Been Vague Posting on Instagram

The cheating rumor comes after Messer, 30, shared a cryptic post on social media. Part of the poem, written by “Girl and Her Magic” creator Alisha Waghorn, says that she “walked through hell.”

“She has walked through hell, faced battles most will not comprehend and yet despite it all, she still chooses to be kind,” Waghorn’s poem says.

“Strong is she, who will not back down, who will fight for what she believes in,” the passage finishes. “Strong is she, who has love wrapped around her heart, courage knitted in her bones and fire running through her veins.”

Messer and Mobley might be keeping mum about the details of their breakup because they’re currently being featured on season 1 of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.”

The new show, a revamped version of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2,” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.