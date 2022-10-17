Leah Messer Says She ‘Walked Through Hell’ After Breakup

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer shared a cryptic quote days after she announced her breakup with her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley.

The couple was together for one year and engaged for two months before they decided to “walk separate paths.” It’s unclear why the couple split, but TMZ caught Mobley moving out of the home he said he bought for Messer and her three daughters: 12-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie.

According to The Sun, Messer reposted a poem on October 16 that was first shared by the Instagram account, “Girl and her Magic.” It was originally written by Alysha Waghorn, the writer behind the IG page.

The poem is titled “Strong, Is She.”

The passage talks about a woman who is “strong because she has to be” and who weathers storms so she can show others how to do the same.

“She has walked through hell, faced battles most will not comprehend and yet despite it all, she still chooses to be kind,” Waghorn’s poem says.

Waghorn writes that the woman in her poem is able to turn pain and chaos into power and peace. She transforms “wounds into wisdom.”

“Strong is she, who will not back down, who will fight for what she believes in,” the passage finishes. “Strong is she, who has love wrapped around her heart, courage knitted in her bones and fire running through her veins.”

It’s Not The First Time Messer Used a Quote to Express Herself

Messer told her co-stars that Instagram was her “outlet” after they called her out for calling them “Mean Girls” after the “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

The day after Messer announced her split from Mobley, she shared another cryptic quote. This time around, it was from the author Doe Zantamata.

It was shared to Messer’s Instagram story, per The Sun.

“It’s easy to judge. It’s more difficult to understand,” the post read. “Understanding requires compassion, patience, and willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods.”

Aside from sharing their breakup statement, Mobley and Messer have remained quiet about the reason behind the split.

During an Instagram live with Briana DeJesus, Messer admitted she was struggling after the split.

“I’m okay,” she said. “This is great clarity. I’m going through a lot right now. As you know, I’ve kept it under wraps.”

Mobley Is Moving On

While Messer is sharing vague messages online, Mobley has seemingly returned to his regular routine. He attended a fundraiser to help students “facing economically challenged times” and posted about it to Instagram.

To raise money for his community, Mobley repelled down 10 stories of the Embassy Suites Charlotte Uptown building in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Thank you @nascarhall and Over The Edge Charlotte @cltguide , for the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself! 🙌🏾,” Mobley wrote on Instagram.

Since the breakup, Mobley has disabled comments on his account.

There’s a chance Messer and Mobley are being quiet about the breakup because they signed a contract with MTV. The couple filmed for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,” which is currently airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.