Jaylan Mobley Moves Out of Leah Messer’s Home

Jaylan Mobley, the ex-fiance of “Teen Mom” star Leah Messer, moved out of the home he purchased. Mobley had been living there with Messer and her three daughters since April 1.

Mobley, 25, moved his belongings from the house on October 13, according to TMZ. Photos from the move showed a U-Haul truck in the driveway and Mobley carrying boxes out to the vehicle.

A few Halloween decorations were placed outside the brick home. He took some of the furniture too, according to TMZ.

Messer didn’t appear in any of the pictures. It wasn’t clear if she and her girls — 12-year-old twins Aleeah and Ali, and 9-year-old Addie — were home when Mobley came to get his things.

Mobley took his things to a new apartment about 45 minutes away from Messer’s home, TMZ wrote.

Who Owns The Home?

There’s been some confusion about the ownership of the home. Mobley said he bought the home for Messer, but the “Teen Mom” star’s name wasn’t listed on the deed. When confronted about the discrepancy, Messer told “Teen Mom” fans she didn’t care about whose name was on the house and that she trusted Mobley.

“If I really wanted to be on the loan, I could just say, hey, let’s meet with an attorney and let’s handle this out. But I feel confident in our relationship,” she said.

Interestingly, TMZ wrote that Messer was going to “stay put” in the home because she purchased it for $515,000 in April. That goes against the In Touch Weekly report and Messer’s own statement, where she said on “Teen Mom” she wasn’t responsible for the house loan.

Mobley and Messer were engaged for two months before they called it quits. Their relationship was thrust into the public. They regularly posed together for various photoshoots and did numerous interviews together. Mobley contacted People when he decided to propose to Messer and they talked about their future together, which — at the time — entailed having a big wedding and children.

Messer didn’t give a reason for the split. In their public statement, she said they were going to walk different paths and were “grateful” for the experiences they had as a couple.

Apparently, people close to Messer don’t know the true reason for the split either. TMZ said Messer is keeping the truth close to her chest, but that she’s “saddened” by the breakup and really believed Mobley was going to be her happily ever after.

Mobley Was a Father Figure To Messer’s Daughters

It’s not just Messer who is affected by the breakup.

Messer’s daughters played a major role in her mom’s relationship, with the “Teen Mom” star being adamant that she wanted Mobley to be a father figure for her girls.

He wrote himself a Father’s Day post where he talked about how much he loved Messer’s kids.

“Not being biologically related to a child doesn’t make you any less of a parent-being a real parent isn’t in the DNA, it’s in the love, care, and heart,” he wrote.

Mobley referred to himself as “the best bonus dad ever.”

When he proposed to Messer in Costa Rica, he returned to West Virginia with three rings and gave one to Ali, another to Aleaah and the final ring to Addie.