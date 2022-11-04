Jaylan Mobley Says He’s In Therapy After Split From Leah Messer

“Teen Mom” star Jaylan Mobley revealed he is in therapy after splitting from Leah Messer. The former couple dated for a year — and was engaged for two months — before they suddenly issued a breakup post on Instagram. They didn’t provide any reason for the unexpected uncoupling, but some “sources” are starting to leak the reason to media outlets — and it doesn’t put Mobley in the best light.

As rumors swirl that Mobley cheated on Messer — and she found some unscrupulous material, per The Sun — Mobley wrote on Twitter that he was getting help.

“THERAPY WINS!! LOVE WINS!! FORGIVENESS WINS!! FAITH WINS!! ACCOUNTABILITY WINS!!” he tweeted on November 2, the same day The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Mobley made Messer sign an NDA so she couldn’t talk about the reason for their breakup.

“All of which I chose.. Just know, you will only get positive response from me and people around me,” he added. “Everyday we see how negativity and conflict ends.. Life is too short.. FIND PEACE!”

Mobley’s tweet was liked by Messer.

The following day, Messer also “like” two tweets by one of her best friends, Nicole Stegall, who has been subtly dissing Mobley since he left Messer.

“Let me tell you something that WINS.. being a GENUINE person, that’s what wins,” she said. “Our group chat is lit.”

Stegall Shaded Mobley on Halloween

Stegal took an opportunity to shade Mobley on Halloween, claiming he wore a “mask” while he was in a relationship with Messer.

While they were together, Mobley and Messer bought a house, planned to get married, and talked about having children. At the beginning of their relationship, Messer wasn’t interested in any of those things but at Mobley’s insistence — and persistence — Messer softened to the idea and was planning to go through with a third wedding and “open” to having a baby with him.

Stegall hinted Mobley had been disingenuous while dating her friend.

“Happy Halloween to everyone – except the ones who wear a mask every day and create an entire fake life,” she tweeted.

The message elicited a response from Jess Nichjo, another one of Messer’s best friends.

“Happy Trick or Treat sis.. to everyone but ______ who tricked us all,” she said.

Confirming her message was about Mobley, Stegall added a gif of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Mobley’s 2022 Halloween costume.

Messer dished out a clap back of her own, creating a quirky TikTok where her friends “snatching” a plate away from her ex.

Mobley Said He’s Embracing His ‘Flaws’

In the caption for his Halloween costume, Mobley explained that he was working on himself.

“I did this out of full respect to somebody who embodied humanity, and knew how precious every moment was,” Mobley wrote, referring to Boseman.

The actor died in August 2020 after battling Stage 3 colon cancer for four years, the New York Times wrote. It progressed to Stage 4 when he was 43.

“As one of my idols and someone I look up to, I continue challenge myself everyday to embrace my flaws and elevate my faith in God,” Mobley said. “RIH to the greatest to ever do it!”