Jenelle Evans’ Ex Begs to See Jace in Rare Interview

Andrew Lewis, the ex-boyfriend of former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans, begged to see Jace — the 13-year-old son they welcomed together in 2009 — during an interview with The Sun on April 14.

Lewis, 38, briefly appeared on Evans’ episode of “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. He struggled with alcoholism and hasn’t seen Jace since he was 6 months old, according to the publication.

After he discovered that Evans regained custody of Jace last month, Lewis pleaded with her to see his son. “Jenelle, Barbara, just let me see him, let me see Jace. Let me talk to him. Give me something. This is no more MTV bull****, this is reality,” he told The Sun.

“Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f*** down to reality, because that’s where you’ve been living, I’m not trying to be rude to you,” Lewis continued to The Sun. “Please let me see Jace. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Lewis said Jace’s paternal family wants to get to know him as well. “My family, my cousin, my nephew, my niece, my sister. Just let me see Jace,” he told the outlet.

As shown during a 2019 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lewis contacted Evans’ mother — Barbara — who had custody of Jace until last month. He wanted to see Jace and said he could meet with Barbara in New York City. But when Barbara went to New York City, he never showed up to the meeting. Lewis told The Sun that it was a setup, and he told producers and Barbara ahead of time that he wouldn’t be able to make it.

“I’m here to clear my name because there’s a lot of s*** that people are judging me, like I’m this crackhead and this piece of s*** guy. No, I’m not,” he said to The Sun. “It really does bother me. And it’s been bothering me for years upon years.”

Since Evans’ relationship with Lewis, she moved on with her infamous boyfriend Kieffer Delp, who appeared in the earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2.” She was briefly engaged to Nathan Griffith, and they share a son, 8-year-old Kaiser. Evans married her husband, David Eason, in 2017 and they have one child together, 6-year-old Ensley.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget.

In March 2023, Barbara Evans agreed to sign over custody of Jace. He now lives with his siblings, mother and stepfather.

Evans told Heavy Jace has his own room in her house. “It’s been great having Jace home with the family and he seems much happier being around his siblings,” she said. “He has lots of land to ride his dirt bike which is his biggest hobby at the moment.”

Evans didn’t respond to Heavy’s request for comment about Lewis’ interview with The Sun.

Lewis’ Mother Says ‘It Hurts’ Not Seeing Jace

Lewis’ mother, Diana, also joined the interview with The Sun.

She said she had been in contact with Barbara over the years, and Barbara promised to send pictures of Jace and arrange some phone calls, but nothing ever happened, Diana told The Sun.

“His grandfather went to his grave wanting to see Jace and when Andrew called Jenelle and told her that his daddy had passed away, she got very… I don’t even know what the word would be, Diana said. “He would have to tell you, and it hurts.”

“He wants to be part of his life,” Diana continued. “Everybody does, and they don’t want us to and I don’t understand. I’m being upfront and honest with you, it hurts.”

Evans Was Unsure of Letting Lewis Meet Jace in 2019

Back in 2019, when Lewis reached out to “Teen Mom 2” producers via text about seeing Jace, Evans wasn’t sure it would be a good idea.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing or not cause he already sounds drunk when you read me those text messages,” she said during the episode, per Radar Online. “I do feel bad. I don’t feel like shutting Jace’s dad out. But I know how he f****** is. I don’t want to disappoint my son. I don’t want you to pop in his life and then pop back out. That’s happened as a child when my dad did it to me and I’m not having it happen to Jace.”

During a phone call with Barbara Evans, which was recorded by MTV, Lewis told Jace’s grandmother that he had changed.

“It’s been 9 years. We can’t hold a grudge anymore,” he said on the “Teen Mom 2” episode, per Radar Online, telling Barbara Evans he had a union job and Bachelor’s degree now.

“I was drinking and doing all that stuff that I used to do in the past,” he said, according to Radar Online. “I’m 33 years old now. The true low life in a relationship is a woman keeping her child away from a loving father!”