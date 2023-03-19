Jenelle Evans Granted Custody of Son Jace After Lengthy Custody Battle

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans has been granted primary custody of her thirteen-year-old son Jace after a lengthy custody battle with her mom, Barbara Evans.

The MTV star broke the news in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, March 18, telling the outlet, “My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter.”

Jenelle told Us Weekly that Barbara agreed it was time for Jace to be with his siblings full-time.

“My mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father,” she told the publication on Saturday.

Jenelle welcomed her second son Kaiser in 2014 with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. In 2017, she welcomed a daughter, Ensley, with her husband David Eason.

Jenelle told the outlet she and Barbara “officially signed the papers on Thursday, March 17 at the courthouse.”

“It’s a done deal,” she told the publication in an exclusive statement.

Jenelle Gets Emotional in Viral TikTok Following Custody Decision

@jenellelevans Replying to @theheartisastonee I feel like hiding forever. Wish I never was on TV 😭 ♬ State Lines – Novo Amor

Jenelle shared the news about the custody agreement in a TikTok video on Saturday, March 18.

The video began with Jenelle signing a court document while Sam Smith’s song “Stay With Me” played in the background. The TikTok then cut to footage of Jenelle crying in her car while she held the custody papers up to the camera. As she cried, text appeared on the screen that read, “It’s done, it’s done.” The video ended with a photo of Jenelle and Jace.

In the caption, Jenelle wrote, “ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! ✨❤️. Words can’t describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom.”

The TikTok currently has over seven million views as of 3 p.m. Eastern Standard time on Sunday, March 19.

Fans commented on the TikTok, congratulating the “Teen Mom” star on getting primary custody of her eldest son.

“YOU GOT CUSTODY BACK 🥺 I’M SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU, YOU DESERVE IT ALL QUEEN ❤️,” one TikTok user commented.

“Barbara only wanted the best for Jace and for his mom. Now that [Jenelle] is better, she deserves her child back. Mom never wanted to KEEP him from you,” another user wrote.

“She said she would sign it when [Jenelle] was ready and she meant it! ❤️,” a third user commented, referring to Barbara.

“We have been waiting YEARS for this!! Crying with you girl! CONGRATULATIONS 🎉,” a fourth user added.

Jenelle Spoke Out About Ongoing Custody Battle in October

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenelle “signed over temporary custody” of her eldest son to her mother in 2010. In the years following her decision, Jenelle has been vocal about wanting to regain primary custody of Jace.

In October 2022, Jenelle spoke candidly about her ongoing custody battle with Barbara in a TikTok.

The mother-of-three made a video in response to a fan comment that read, “POV you grew up and you realized Jace was always meant to be with Barb.”

“Comments like this is exactly why I don’t want to share my life anymore,” she began.

“Jace should be living with me,” she continued. “There’s a pending court case going on.”

The “16 and Pregnant” alum made it clear she was not trying to “bash” her mom but reiterated that Jace should be living with his biological mother.

“If there [is] no problem with someone having their child, they should have them,” she told her followers.

