PHOTO: Jenelle Evans Posts NSFW Bikini Pics

“Teen Mom” alum Jenelle Evans wore an itsy-bitsy bikini during her vacation in St. Thomas with David Eason. The former MTV stars left their kids at home during their vacation, where Evans took some photos on the front of a boat.

“Getting some Vitamin Sea 🌊✨,” Evans captioned the images, showing off her derriere in a lime green swimsuit.

Over on Reddit, some viewers talked about Evans sharing the pictures on Facebook and Instagram instead of on her “spicy site,” also known as OnlyFans.

“You would think she would have saved this for her OF or is she done with that now? Not even two whole months,” they said.

A number of people said they weren’t impressed with Evans’ pose.

“That’s exactly how I positioned myself on the hospital bed so I could fart after I had my daughter via C-section. If you know you know,” read one top comment.

Some fans were concerned about how the pictures would effect Evans’ three children. “I don’t care how sex-positive you are, it will never not be trashy to sandwich pictures like these in between ones of your kids,” they wrote.

Evans Spent 5 Days Away

Evans and Eason were away from their native North Carolina for at least five days, according to what she told her fans on TikTok.

Evans said she didn’t have to worry about her vaccination status while traveling. “You don’t need the vaccine or prove any sort of test. St Thomas is owned by the US. No masks in airports anymore too!” she told a fan.

The couple pretended to take shots in one TikTok video, where they sneezed at the airport and then chugged liquor bottles when they were at their final destination.

“Yes the bottles are closed 😂 I can’t take shots anymore 😁,” she wrote. “David doesn’t drink straight liquor too 😂.”

Evans shared a tip with some of her TikTok followers, advising them to go to local markets when they visited St. Thomas.

She was surprised to see some of the fruit they had, like “real mangoes” and avocadoes.

Evans Blasted Body Shamers

Evans has been ridiculed by some critics because of the “spicy content” she creates for OnlyFans, but the “Teen Mom” star said there is “no shame” in her game.

“I’m a good mother first,” she wrote on Instagram and TikTok. “Whatever I do second is none of your business.”

Evans’ proclamation came after she posted a bikini picture and captioned it, “MomBod.”