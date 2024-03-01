‘Teen Mom’ Star Describes How Stranger Tried to Break Into Her House

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans has described how a strange man tried to break into her house.

“I am officially afraid of the dark,” Jenelle Evans said in the more than four-minute long TikTok video, which she posted on February 29. In it, she described the attempted break-in and how it left her with PTSD.

The man eventually left because he couldn’t get into Evans’ house but not before yanking on her sliding glass doors, she said, revealing that she called 911 and the police came to investigate. Evans said in the TikTok video that she was planning to release a second video that will include ring camera footage of the man in the hopes that people on TikTok can help her identify him.

No one was injured, but Evans said her 14-year-old son was home at the time. The man’s motives were not clear. It’s also not clear whether he knew that Evans was a star in the “Teen Mom” franchise.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Said the Man Was a ‘Random Stranger’ Who Was Yanking on Her Sliding Door<

In the video, Evans said she was “home alone with my three kids so I ended up going to sleep around 12:30 last Saturday and then around 1 in the morning my ring doorbell went off he was at my building outside and I still didn’t wake up and get this notification because I was passed out.”

All of a sudden at 1 a.m., she said, “I hear barking barking, barking.” Evans said her “dogs were going crazy.”

“They were all in there freaking out in my laundry room,” Evans said.

“I looked out my back door and it wasn’t my husband and I didn’t know who it was. It was a random stranger. I ran over to my 14-year-old son’s room and woke him up and told him we had an intruder,” she said.

Evans said the man was at the sliding door, and he was “there yanking on it. He was yanking as hard as he could on my back door. I was sitting there. I legit turned into a little baby and was crying my eyes out, I was terrified.

Police confirmed to TMZ that they had received a call on the attempted break-in.

Jenelle Evans Says the Only Thing That Kept the Man Out of Her House Was ‘a Stick’

According to Evans, the man “ended up breaking my glass door.”

“The only thing that kept this man out of my house was a stick” holding the door, she said.

“My 14-year-old child saw the same thing,” she said, adding that she called 911.

“I was crying the entire time on 911,” she said. “I was terrified; I’ve never been that terrified.”

The man then said, “Oh, I am so sorry. I don’t mean to be here,’ and then he left through my woods.”

Evans noted, “I live in the middle of the country on 10 acres so I didn’t have anybody around me to help.” Finally, the police arrived. They focused on the sliding glass door. “My door was jammed with the stick still in it. They had to yank my door back on it.”

Evans said she does have ring camera footage and “right now, I’m trying to find answers.”

She plans to post a second video from the ring camera footage that will “show you his face because I need you to do your thing TikTok.”

“I have taken a week to process this and now I’m noticing the PTSD symptoms that come along with it,” said Evans. She said she has been waking up in the middle of the night adding, “I don’t know this man’s intentions.”

She said he wanted to “come in” but he “backed away when he saw my 14-year-old son.” She said the man did not take anything from her property.

