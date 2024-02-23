‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Is Facing Big Marriage Shakeup

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans’ family life has been going through big changes.

According to the US Sun, Evans “kicked” her husband David Eason and his daughter, Maryssa, 16, out of her house, and now Eason is considering filing for divorce.

The news comes after Evans’ son Jace returned home after Evans revealed in a February 15 TikTok video that Child Protective Services had dropped an investigation into her and Eason.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans Is Accused of Telling Maryssa That Jace Was Her ‘Priority’

A source told The Sun that Eason “has been staying on Jenelle’s boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated.”

“Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either,” The Sun reported.

According to The Sun, Evans texted Maryssa: “I’ve raised you since you were little, but now I have custody of Jace now, and he’s my priority.” The Sun quoted the source as saying that, “Tuesday night at 9pm, Jenelle knocked on Maryssa’s bedroom door, and said to her in person, ‘I really need you to find somewhere else to go, you need to leave your room key and go in the morning.'”

Jenelle Evans Previously Revealed That ‘All Allegations Against Me & My Husband Have Been Officially Dropped’

Evans recently shared in a TikTok video that the investigations by Child Protective Services into her and Eason were over.

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped,” Evans said in a February 15 TikTok video. “CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know.”

Evans then posted a video showing Jace at home appearing to be happily playing with electric cars with his younger brother.

“Cherishing every moment,” Evans captioned the TikTok video. She included the hashtag #momlife with a heart. She accompanied it by the song, “Beautiful Things,” making it clear how happy she is to have Jace back home.

According to OK Magazine, Eason was previously accused of abusing Jace.

“The defendant unlawfully and willingly did, being the parent of Jace V Evans, who was a child, less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” a court filing read, according to OK Magazine. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on their right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means.”

Evans told EOnline in a statement, “We are still working on Jace’s mental health at this time so I don’t want to share many details involving this case. When my son is in a better head space then we will share more in-depth information soon.”

The family has gone through struggles in the past year, with Jace running away from home. That’s when Child Protective Services got involved, according to EOnline, which noted that, for a time, Jace lived with Evans’ mother before she regained custody.

