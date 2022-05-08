Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Is Hesitant to Attend Briana DeJesus’ ‘Lawsuit Party’

Jenelle Evans is hesitant to attend former co-star Briana DeJesus’ “lawsuit party” because she is nervous she will be manipulated into filming by “Teen Mom” producers.

In a YouTube video, Evans said, “Briana just invited me to her lawsuit party and it’s, um, in Florida later on this month. I don’t know if MTV is going to be there so like why do I even want to go. Like I want to go there to be Briana’s friend, but I don’t know if MTV is going to like try to weasel me into their filming if you know what I’m saying.”

Evans continued by stating it’s frustrating that she can’t use her name in a professional setting.

Evans was fired from the MTV franchise in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog. After being let go from the series, Evans told People, “David has been here for me since the news broke, he told me to not worry about it and to stay positive. I’m keeping busy and staying focused on my kids and my animals and my business endeavors which have been planned for months. I’m working to fix my marriage as well and moving forward.”

Briana DeJesus’ Lawsuit

On May 4, 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that DeJesus is planning to throw a party in honor of her defamation lawsuit against Kailyn Lowry being dismissed.

The outlet wrote, “The Ashley’s sources tell her that Bri has extended invites to a bunch of cast members from Teen Mom 2, as well as Teen Mom OG and even Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.”

A production source subsequently shared: “With as bad as the ratings are right now, they will probably jump on this and film it… If someone tips Kail off, it would make for glorious TV.”

The source continued, “Some of the [cast and crew] think it’s really low of Briana to do this. They don’t think it’s a good look to attend a ‘Bash Kail’ party, especially when they personally have nothing against Kail. It’s messy and immature. A lot of people think this is just Briana trying get the other cast members to pick a ‘side’ between her and Kail. Honestly, most people [in the cast] don’t care enough.”

Evans’ Struggle Holding Onto Brand Deals

In an earlier section of her video, Evans opened up about her struggle to hold onto brand deals and how the “haters” have gotten to her.

Wearing sunglasses, she stated, “I don’t want anyone to see my tears because all they do is make memes about it.”

Through tears, Evans continued, “It’s just… you know, haters. It just gets to me because I’m trying to move on and I’m trying to focus on the positive in life and not focus on the negative but it’s really hard…there’s a group of haters that just have a hate campaign against me and they literally comment on all these posts.”

The former reality star said that she had previously landed a six-month brand deal before haters intervened and the contract came to an end. “That was job security and security for my family,” Evans said. “It’s like another side income that was promised upon for six months. I haven’t done anything to deserve this.”

The video was uploaded on May 4, 2022, and has accrued over 26,000 views to date. Evans captioned the video, “Not to be all dramatic, BUT social media HAS been getting to me lately. I needed to take a couple of days to relax and take a step back. Like and subscribe for more content like this daily! Turn notifications ON to know when video uploads are posted. #mentalhealth”