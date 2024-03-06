Jenelle Evans Celebrates Her Split on Instagram

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans is celebrating her split from her estranged husband, David Eason, after six years of marriage.

On March 5, the mother of three took to her Instagram account to announce that she legally filed for separation from Eason. The brief video showed the former “16 and Pregnant” personality dancing to the song “Applause” by Lady Gaga. Toward the end of the clip, the message, “I filed for separation” appeared on the screen.

“New Chapter Unlocked 🔓✨,” read the caption of her post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to congratulate Evans.

“It honestly takes a while to get the courage to finally leave a toxic relationship. Proud of you girl 👏,” wrote a commenter.

“Jenelle I AM SO PROUD OF YOU! 👏,” added another.

“So Proud of you I know it’s hard and you will probably doubt your decision. Stay strong and firm. Don’t get pulled back in with false promises and temporary kindness. You can do this!! Stay free from him and never look back !!” shared a different person.

The Sun Released Court Documents Filed by Jenelle Evans

According to The U.S. Sun, court documents showed that Evans filed for separation for several reasons. According to said court complaint, Evans stated that “in May of 2019, Defendant shot and killed the family’s pet French Bulldog Nugget in front of the minor child [Ensley].” In addition, she noted that her estranged husband was “charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony assault by strangulation” after her eldest son, Jace, accused him of physical abuse. The Sun also reported that Evans stated she was concerned about Eason’s alcohol consumption and his financial habits.

“Defendant has further committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial,” read the court documents.

Jenelle Evans Separated From Her Husband for Several Reasons

In a February 23 interview with In Touch magazine, Jenelle Evans’ estranged sister, Ashleigh Evans, discussed rumors that Evans had broken up with her estranged husband before their separation was confirmed. Ashleigh Evans stated that she is skeptical about the situation. She stated that regardless if the rumors were true, she believed her sister and Easen would eventually rekindle their relationship.

“I do believe Jenelle is doing a publicity [stunt] even if she does get rid of her husband, David, and ask Marissa, her stepdaughter, to move out,” said Ashleigh Evans. “I do believe that if she does get back together with David after the court date, she’s not capable of taking care of her kids [on] her own. And even if she does well and gets rid of David, I do believe that she’s going to continuously continue the same type of toxic behavior because my sister, Jenelle, [has] always been the same prior to David and her entire life.”

The publication reported that Jenelle Evans had been open about the fact that she does not have a relationship with her sister.

“I have not spoken to my sister since my son Kaiser has been born which was 2014. She hasn’t been in my life for years,” said the reality television personality.