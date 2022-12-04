Fans ‘Barely Recognize’ Jenelle Evans’ Daughter, Maryssa, in Family Photo

Former “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans shared a family story about her stepdaughter, Maryssa Eason, after fans said the 15-year-old looked so grown up. Evans and her family went to the North Carolina mountains to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“#Grateful for this little family right here. Celebrated #Thanksgiving in the mountains and wouldn’t have wanted it any other way! 🧡🦃🍽️,” Evans captioned an Instagram post.

Scores of fans commented about Maryssa, prompting Evans to create a TikTok video.

Fans don’t often see photos of Maryssa. In January 2022, Evans said Maryssa didn’t want to be on social media anymore, per The Sun.

She shared one comment from a fan who wrote, “I barely even recognize Marisa now. She’s almost all grown up.”

Evans said Maryssa was getting “super big… super quick.”

She then told a story about people mistaking Maryssa as the family matriarch.

“Recently we went into Denny’s and, you know, Maryssa’s way taller than me now,” Evans said. “So we all walk in. We have all the kids. Me, David, Maryssa, everyone, right? The waitress looks at Maryssa, thinks she’s the mom and says, ‘Does she need a kids menu?’ Talking about me. Do I need a kids’ menu? Can you believe that?”

Evans and her husband, David Eason, have five children between them. They both have two children from previous relationships, and they share one daughter together, 5-year-old Ensley.

Kaiser, 8, is from Evans’ relationship with Nathan Griffith, and Jace, 13 is from Evans’ relationship with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis.

Maryssa is Eason’s daughter from his relationship with Whitney Johnson. He also has an 8-year-old Kaden, from his relationship with Olivia Leedham.

How Tall Is Maryssa?

Evans noted that she’s only 5-foot and Maryssa is 5-foot- 3 or 5-foot-4. “She’s pretty tall,” the former “Teen Mom” star said.

“I wish these kids would stop growing because now I look like the little kid. I still get ID’d everywhere too,” she said.

Evans said the way she dresses could also contribute to her youthful look. She was wearing a pink tie-dyed sweatshirt and sweatpants.

“I look like I just got out of high school class,” she said with a laugh.

The Family Went Tubing & Skiing

Aside from renting an Airbnb in the mountains, Evans also took her family to Hawksnest Tubing Seven Devils to have some fun in the show.

She filmed as Maryssa helped give her a boost down the mountain and she raced Jace and Kaiser, who were sharing a tube.

Evans also turned the camera on during their Thanksgiving feast, showing the younger kids — Kaiser and Ensley — dancing to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” while eating turkey, green beans, carrots and mashed potatoes.

Evans said she wanted to embrace winter during the holiday season. “This year we went back to the mountains, of course, because, you know, it’s winter time so we got to play in the snow,” she said. “The place we were staying at has ski slopes right next to us and tubing right in front of the house.”

She then filmed the mountain. “See what I’m telling you. The slopes are right there,” Evans noted.