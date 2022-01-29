Jenelle Evans Shares Rare Pictures of David Eason

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans posted rare pictures with her husband, David Eason, via TikTok.

The clip starts off with the most recent photo of Evans and Eason, which was taken on their daughter Ensley’s fifth birthday. Evans identified their ages as 30 and 33.

For the second picture, the former “Teen Mom 2” star took fans back to when she and Eason first met. Evans revealed she was 24 and Eason was 27. They looked into each other’s eyes and smiled widely in the photo.

“This trend makes me smile 😍✨ @easondavid,” she wrote for the caption. She picked the song “That’s What I Want” by Lil Nas X to play in the background.

Days after it was first shared, the post garnered more than 500,000 views, over 60,000 likes and generated more than 800 comments.

Fans Were Surprised By Eason’s Evolving Appearance

The most popular comment, with more than 1,000 likes, talked about Eason’s beard.

“The handsome face hes hiding behind that fur curtain. 😳😂,” a social media user wrote. “David’s hair 😳😂 it’s just wild,” another said.

Another top comment talked about Evans’ infamous ex, Kieffer Delp, who appeared on the early seasons of “Teen Mom 2.”

“Kiefer was better,” a person wrote, garnering more than 500 likes.

Evans and Eason were married in September 2017. In addition to their 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, they each have two children from previous relationships.

Evans shares her 7-year-old son, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith, and her 12-year-old son, Jace, with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. Lewis has rarely been involved in Jace’s life, and Evans signed away her parental rights when Jace was a baby, though she’s always vowed to regain custody from her mother, Barbara Evans.

Eason fathered his 13-year-old daughter, Maryssa, with his ex-girlfriend Whitney Johnson, and he shares a 7-year-old son, Kaden, with ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham. While Maryssa lives with Eason and Evans, Kaden stays with his mother.

Evans Racism Scandal Reemerged

Even though it didn’t have anything to do with Evans’ post, some people talked about her racism scandal, where Evans claimed that terms like “white tears” and “Karen” were racist.

“Black tears isn’t a thing because we have nothing to fake we also have nothing to gain From a cop seeing us cry 🤷🏾 hope this helps champ,” said a TikTok user.

“Now everyone is calling me ‘racist’ when true fans know for a fact I’m def not… neither is David,” she answered.

Evans shared a clip from a “Teen Mom 2” reunion where she walked off the stage when she was questioned by host Nessa Diab about slamming former quarterback Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem. Diab has been dating the civil rights activist since February 2016.

“For you to sit there and say ‘white tears’ is pretty racist in my opinion,” Evans said in a video. “And anyone else who wants to refer to women or anybody, any person in this world by their race to define their tears? Like, I don’t get that.”

“Can you define the word ‘white tears,’ and what you mean by that?” she said. “Because I’m pretty sure if I said ‘black tears’ you would be very offended.”

