Jenelle Evans Proclaims ‘Karen’ is a ‘Racist’ Term

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans got into it with fans in the comments section on TikTok and claimed that the terms “Karen” and “white tears” were racist. Evans has since disabled remarks on her page.

According to Dictionary.com, “Karen” is slang “for an obnoxious, angry, entitled and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviors.”

The debate ignited after Evans resurfaced a clip from a “Teen Mom 2” reunion where host Nessa Diab called Evans out for comments she made about Colin Kaepernick, a civil rights activist and former quarterback. “I am not racist,” Evans captioned the video.

“This had nothing to do with race,” Evans said about her negative comments on Kaepernick, who famously took a knee during the national anthem in August 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

“For you to sit there and say ‘white tears’ is pretty racist in my opinion,” Evans said in a video. “And anyone else who wants to refer to women or anybody, any person in this world by their race to define their tears? Like, I don’t get that.”

“Can you define the word ‘white tears,’ and what you mean by that?” she said. “Because I’m pretty sure if I said ‘black tears’ you would be very offended.”

Evans Said There Is ‘No Positive Way’ to Call Someone a ‘Karen’

The conversation continued into the comments section, where Evans slammed social media users who used the saying “white tears.”

A social media user attempted to explain the meaning behind the term.

“‘White Tears’ is a phrase used to describe when white Karen’s do something racist or privileged and then cry when people call them on it,” they wrote, according to screenshots shared to Reddit.

“Which is racist and the term Karen is also racist. There is no positive way to use those terms,” Evans wrote back.

In another response, Evans wrote she couldn’t be racist because she has Black friends: “When are where did I make racist comments? David is NOT racist. Our closest friends and neighbors are black. We live in a sole black neighborhood.”

Evans Blasted Nike After Kaepernick Was Included in Their Campaign

Evans took to Facebook in 2018 after Nike revealed Kaepernick would be featured in their “Just Do It” ad.

“‘Let’s choose the most disrespected guy in the NFL for our promos, ‘Let’s add a slogan about sacrificing, everyone will love it,’” Evans wrote, making fun of Nike. “Let’s choose the man that kneels at our flag,’ YOU’RE WRONG.”